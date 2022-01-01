Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing

October 2022 IT in Manufacturing

As an IIoT platform, ifm moneo combines the operations technology (OT) level with the information technology (IT) level. As such, sensor data generated in production plants can be read and processed easily and used as a basis for sustainable corporate decisions.

moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters. This makes it possible to put together a tailor-made software package for every individual requirement.

With a focus on simple and fast implementation of modules and user-friendly interfaces, the platform opens the way for industry-independent, vendor-agnostic integration of a wide range of existing devices and efficient use of data. One of the benefits of this approach is that machines can be maintained predictively, unplanned downtimes can be avoided and, thus, plant efficiency can be improved.

If a machine is running differently than usual, it is usually an indication of wear or changes in the process that could lead to failure. By analysing sensor data and detecting deviations, moneo ensures that there is enough time after the occurrence of a deviant operating condition to schedule predictive maintenance.

moneo function modules are scalable for all machines, with the starter kit providing an ideal start to a digitalisation project. When you are ready for the next steps, an extension via further modules or device connections is easily possible. moneo makes use of an info-point licensing model, making it an IIoT platform that grows with your requirements.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ifm.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart position sensor for valve actuators
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
The MVQ101 from ifm electronic is a smart valve sensor that matches its settings to the application software, or manually using a ‘teach’ button.

Read more...
AS-Interface control cabinet I/O modules
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The AS-i SmartLine product range includes units with digital inputs and outputs, and modules with analog inputs.

Read more...
Three tips to prepare for future industrial network communication
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
When the number of connected devices increases from a few dozen to several hundred or more, it becomes increasingly hard to manually manage such complex networks with minimum downtime.

Read more...
The flow-on effect
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
How ifm is helping wastewater treatment companies such as Aerofloat protect our most precious resource, particularly in regions with low annual rainfall.

Read more...
Modular IIoT platform with data-point licensing
ifm - South Africa IT in Manufacturing
moneo consists of a basic software package as well as applications, e.g. for condition monitoring or for IO-Link sensor parameter settings.

Read more...
Two ifm products receive iF Design Awards
ifm - South Africa News
The LI51XX series level sensor and the ‘multi-cover puck’, which provides position feedback on quarter-turn actuators, both received a prestigious award this year.

Read more...
Cloud solutions for industrial applications
Turck Banner Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Making use of future-proof standard protocols like OPC UA and MQTT, systems can take advantage of Turck Cloud Solutions for integration into various cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Alibaba or Amazon Web Services.

Read more...
Next-gen network management
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
All selected network components can be managed via a web browser from a local site or through remote access – anytime and anywhere.

Read more...
Digitalisation – the perfect food and beverage ingredient
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
SKU-related data, including information on packaging lines, requires real-time processing, and this is where digital technologies improve efficiency, profitability and yield.

Read more...
Unlock knowledge with Netilion Water Network Insights
Endress+Hauser South Africa IT in Manufacturing
With just a few clicks, an ISO 9001-certified and metrologically traceable verification can be triggered directly within the solution for all supported flowmeters.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved