Modular IIoT platform with info-point licensing

As an IIoT platform, ifm moneo combines the operations technology (OT) level with the information technology (IT) level. As such, sensor data generated in production plants can be read and processed easily and used as a basis for sustainable corporate decisions.

moneo has a modular structure consisting of a basic software package with applications bolted on, such as for condition monitoring or setting IO-Link sensor parameters. This makes it possible to put together a tailor-made software package for every individual requirement.

With a focus on simple and fast implementation of modules and user-friendly interfaces, the platform opens the way for industry-independent, vendor-agnostic integration of a wide range of existing devices and efficient use of data. One of the benefits of this approach is that machines can be maintained predictively, unplanned downtimes can be avoided and, thus, plant efficiency can be improved.

If a machine is running differently than usual, it is usually an indication of wear or changes in the process that could lead to failure. By analysing sensor data and detecting deviations, moneo ensures that there is enough time after the occurrence of a deviant operating condition to schedule predictive maintenance.

moneo function modules are scalable for all machines, with the starter kit providing an ideal start to a digitalisation project. When you are ready for the next steps, an extension via further modules or device connections is easily possible. moneo makes use of an info-point licensing model, making it an IIoT platform that grows with your requirements.

