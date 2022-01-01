Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Pressure Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Aerator for finely ground materials

October 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

The Bin-Flo aerator, made by bulk level specialist vendor, Bindicator, is a simple and efficient means of introducing low-pressure air into any dry, finely ground material. The air is equally distributed in controlled quantities to give the material the ability to flow by gravity from bins, hoppers or chutes.

Bin-Flo aerators incorporate non-clogging diffusers, an integral orifice, and construction features which assure long, maintenance-free life. An optional RS-485 serial adaptor provides additional wiring options for Modbus RTU communication to a PLC or other devices, such as Bindicator’s own ORB remote inventory management system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 991 2119
Email: [email protected]
www: www.drhcomponents.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about DRH Components


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Submersible pressure transmitters
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s IL-10 and LF-1 hydrostatic level probes are not influenced by foam or debris on the surface that might give false readings to other level monitoring devices.

Read more...
Level switches and pressure sensors for sterile processes
VEGA Controls SA Pressure Measurement & Control
The VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT product families prove that automation can be quite simple and highly efficient at the same time, without compromising on dependability, hygiene or accuracy.

Read more...
RS-485/422 to wireless device server
DRH Components Industrial Wireless
The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options.

Read more...
Programmable pressure transmitter
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Pressure Measurement & Control
The Jumo SIRAS P21 AR/DP is particularly noteworthy for its high degree of precision: long-term stability is less than 0,1% per year, while linearity is 0,05%.

Read more...
Capacitance-probing level transmitters
DRH Components Level Measurement & Control
Their 4-20 mA output provides a selectable dampening function to stabilise readings where severe agitation is present, and simple ‘zero’ and ‘span’ adjustment makes calibration easy.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for perfect coffee
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Rex-Royal has sourced pressure transducers from Keller’s 21C series for its S300 model range of bean-to-cup coffee machines.

Read more...
Pressure transmitter for pharmaceuticals
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA designed a package of solutions based around the UPT-20, which met all the requirements of the API synthesis process via specific adaptations.

Read more...
IO-Link transmitter for sanitary pressure monitoring
Morton Controls Pressure Measurement & Control
This temperature-compensated transmitter is ideal for sanitary pressure monitoring in a variety of applications in breweries, dairies and the beverage industry.

Read more...
Pressure sensors for hygienic applications
ifm - South Africa Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
ifm’s new PI1xxx series offers measuring ranges from vacuum to 100 bar, communication via IO-Link 1.1, and resolution close to 20 000 steps.

Read more...
Pressure transmitters for mobile machines
Pressure Measurement & Control
The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features high measuring accuracy and a short response time.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved