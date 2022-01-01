Aerator for finely ground materials

Further reading:

WIKA’s IL-10 and LF-1 hydrostatic level probes are not influenced by foam or debris on the surface that might give false readings to other level monitoring devices.The VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT product families prove that automation can be quite simple and highly efficient at the same time, without compromising on dependability, hygiene or accuracy.The system is available as a single radio or incorporated into the Bindicator 4-20 mA input box to expand connectivity options.The Jumo SIRAS P21 AR/DP is particularly noteworthy for its high degree of precision: long-term stability is less than 0,1% per year, while linearity is 0,05%.Their 4-20 mA output provides a selectable dampening function to stabilise readings where severe agitation is present, and simple ‘zero’ and ‘span’ adjustment makes calibration easy.Rex-Royal has sourced pressure transducers from Keller’s 21C series for its S300 model range of bean-to-cup coffee machines.WIKA designed a package of solutions based around the UPT-20, which met all the requirements of the API synthesis process via specific adaptations.This temperature-compensated transmitter is ideal for sanitary pressure monitoring in a variety of applications in breweries, dairies and the beverage industry.ifm’s new PI1xxx series offers measuring ranges from vacuum to 100 bar, communication via IO-Link 1.1, and resolution close to 20 000 steps.The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features high measuring accuracy and a short response time.