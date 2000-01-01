Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

New hardware complements TwinCAT Vision software

October 2022 System Integration & Control Systems Design

As a specialist in PC-based control technology, Beckhoff is constantly looking at ways to consistently integrate all machine functionalities into a single control platform. This also includes image processing on the software side since the launch of TwinCAT Vision in 2017. With the introduction of the comprehensive Vision hardware portfolio, this product area is now complete.

Beckhoff Vision offers machine builders and end users a complete image processing system that covers all the necessary components from software to lighting. Seamlessly integrated into EtherCAT-based control technology, it provides significant competitive advantages for users, including highly accurate synchronisation with all machine processes, reduced engineering and hardware costs, and simplified commissioning and support.

In addition to the TwinCAT Vision software, the Vision portfolio also includes:

• Cameras: The area-scan cameras generate high-quality image data using colour and monochrome CMOS sensors with up to 24 megapixel resolution and 3,45 µm and 2,74 µm pixel pitch, in addition to offering transfer rates of 2,5 Gbps.

• Lenses: The robust, industrial C-mount lenses ensure easy handling and high availability while also offering a VIS and NIR AR coating, up to 2 µm resolution, and image circles of 11 and 19,3 mm, respectively.

• Lighting: The multicolour LED lighting in three designs – area, ring and bar lighting – produces constant lighting conditions for consistently high-quality images. It also creates the best possible contrast between the inspection feature and its surroundings, even in spectrally adjustable pulse mode.

• Complete units consisting of camera, lighting devices and focusable lenses are also available.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, [email protected], www.beckhoff.com/en-za/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: [email protected]
www: www.beckhoff.com/en-za/
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact multi-axis robotics system
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
With ATRO, Beckhoff offers a highly flexible robot system that has all essential machine functionalities due to its deep integration into the TwinCAT automation software.

Read more...
TwinCAT controller redundancy with standard hardware
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Software-based solution protects plant uptime through redundant control operation using two standard industrial PCs.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
The new EtherCAT-enabled power supplies in Beckhoff’s PS2000 range provide transparent mains and system monitoring.

Read more...
Safe and efficient water and wastewater treatment
Endress+Hauser South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
Depending on the application, water needs to have different qualities to ensure the quality of finished products and the overall safety of production – and afterwards, it must be discharged safely.

Read more...
Acoustic gas temperature measurement technology for combustion plants
Beckhoff Automation Temperature Measurement
Beckhoff’s control and measurement technology for acoustic gas temperature measurement in combustion plants provides precise temperature calculation with fewer components and increased flexibility.

Read more...
Electric cylinders eliminate compressed air requirements in production plants
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Beckhoff Automation’s AA3000 Series represents an efficient servomotor alternative to energy-intensive pneumatic cylinders.

Read more...
Case History 183: Bad valve split-ranging causing problems
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
Pressure control is one of the processes that can be self-regulating or integrating, and it is sometimes very difficult to determine which type it is.

Read more...
Optimised, PC-based food production
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
Foodjet’s MDL food printers can portion and deposit toppings with maximum precision, whether coating pizza dough with a perfect layer of tomato sauce, or icing doughnuts with seasonal decorations.

Read more...
XTS transport system with innovative ‘No Cable Technology’
Beckhoff Automation Motion Control & Drives
Contactless power supply and synchronous real-time data communication enable XTS movers to be expanded into mobile handling and processing stations.

Read more...
Power supplies with EtherCAT interface
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
In the case of system monitoring, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and updated continuously

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved