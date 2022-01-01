Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



ABB extends microwave consistency sensor portfolio

October 2022 Sensors & Transducers

ABB has updated its KPM KC7 microwave consistency transmitter portfolio with a larger flow-through sensor to fit process pipes with a diameter of up to 16 inches, giving more customers the choice to measure the total consistency of mixed pulps with a flow-through sensor. The company has also launched a redesigned insertion type with an improved dual-plate sensor.

Both of the device options will be used in the stock preparation area of mills, which feeds the wet end of the paper machine. The enlarged flow-through model, extending from a previous maximum of 12 inches in diameter, expands ABB’s market reach to those with wider diameter pipes that previously could only use insertion types, but that can now consider both. By capturing the whole pipe diameter, this means the most representative measurement possible, and provides precise, reliable measurements of total consistency regardless of flow rate for enhanced process control.

For mills opting for the insertion style, the improved dual-plate design is the only one on the market with an optional temperature sensor that can be retracted for abrasive and unscreened processes, a feature also available with the flow-through model. The parallel antennas avoid microwave reflections in the pipe and generate a self-cleaning effect, removing the risk of obstructions and therefore increasing uptime and reducing maintenance costs compared to other devices.

Microwave measurement is becoming more popular due to its low calibration requirements, high accuracy and ability to measure total consistency independent of process variables and fibre properties. Unlike optical and sheer force technologies, the KPM KC7 is unaffected by both process changes, such as flow speed, pressure and turbulence, and variations in pulp species, fibre length and freeness.

The expansion means that ABB’s KPM KC7 sensor portfolio is now equipped with an added pressure sensor – available as a spare part – to further improve diagnostics. With no moving parts or preventive maintenance requirements, the updated sensors – compatible with third-party couplings for simple upgrades and replacements – make for easy operation and maintenance, to ensure a low total cost of ownership.

The application usage extends across paper, tissue, board and pulp producers, from recycled pulping to end-of-machine stock preparation, and even municipal and industrial wastewater. The KPM KC7 is particularly good for users of recycled raw material and pulp and paper mill teams that prefer to measure and control total consistency with microwave technology.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5000, [email protected], www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


