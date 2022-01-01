Climate and humidity test chambers

October 2022Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Seasonal differences, different climatic zones – products must be able to withstand a variety of temperatures during manufacturing, transport, storage and use. ClimeEvent climate test chambers, made by weisstechnik and available from Labotec, are designed to test the influence of temperature and humidity on the properties, function and lifespan of products – reproducible, certified and under accelerated conditions.
A new refrigerant makes ClimeEvent highly eco- and user-friendly, while optimised air guidance delivers class-leading performance. The innovative WEBSeason user interface allows a user to program, control and monitor their tests any time and anywhere, even from a tablet or smartphone.
The new refrigerant, R449A, is used in all ClimeEvent climate test chambers. The GWP value of just 1397 ensures safe usage even after 2030, and the refrigerant does not have to be replaced. This makes the equipment easier to maintain and more environmentally friendly.
The test chamber floor is made of highly alloyed, extra corrosion-resistant stainless steel 1.4404. Thanks to special welding, smooth surfaces, rounded corners and complex stamped grid layers, the test chamber is easy to clean. Standard humidity bath flushing prevents contamination of humidification water. The humidity of the test space air is measured according to the internationally valid psychrometric measuring principle. The lifetime of the psychrometer wick is considerably increased due to a self-cleaning mechanism.
Turck keeps its own cool Turck Banner
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.
Read more...Flue multi-gas analyser Elemental Analytics
The Lancom 4 flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures up to eight flue gases simultaneously, with nine separate sensors, in a range of combustion and emission processes.
Read more...Process analyser for LNG peak shaving Elemental Analytics
Applied Analytics’ OMA-300 process analyser system continuously monitors benzene concentration in liquefied natural gas after the benzene removal stage.
Read more...Efficient spillage solution
OST-Africa’s spillage system consists of a dynamic impact bed, HIT system, skirt clamp and skirt wing, impact zone panels, chute vibrators, duff feeders, primary and secondary belt scrapers, and bias plough.
Read more...Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths Omron Electronics
Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.