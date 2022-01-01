Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring



Print this page printer friendly version

Climate and humidity test chambers

October 2022 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Seasonal differences, different climatic zones – products must be able to withstand a variety of temperatures during manufacturing, transport, storage and use. ClimeEvent climate test chambers, made by weisstechnik and available from Labotec, are designed to test the influence of temperature and humidity on the properties, function and lifespan of products – reproducible, certified and under accelerated conditions.

A new refrigerant makes ClimeEvent highly eco- and user-friendly, while optimised air guidance delivers class-leading performance. The innovative WEBSeason user interface allows a user to program, control and monitor their tests any time and anywhere, even from a tablet or smartphone.

The new refrigerant, R449A, is used in all ClimeEvent climate test chambers. The GWP value of just 1397 ensures safe usage even after 2030, and the refrigerant does not have to be replaced. This makes the equipment easier to maintain and more environmentally friendly.

The test chamber floor is made of highly alloyed, extra corrosion-resistant stainless steel 1.4404. Thanks to special welding, smooth surfaces, rounded corners and complex stamped grid layers, the test chamber is easy to clean. Standard humidity bath flushing prevents contamination of humidification water. The humidity of the test space air is measured according to the internationally valid psychrometric measuring principle. The lifetime of the psychrometer wick is considerably increased due to a self-cleaning mechanism.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 315 5434
Fax: +27 11 315 5882
Email: [email protected]
www: www.labotec.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Labotec


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Turck keeps its own cool
Turck Banner Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Turck Beierfeld monitors the climatic conditions of the solder paste storage of its SMT electronics production with a hardware and software solution of Turck’s own making.

Read more...
Cummins punts hydrogen production and energy storage for AME region
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In South Africa, the discussion centres around opportunities to become a leading player in the global hydrogen economy.

Read more...
Flue multi-gas analyser
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The Lancom 4 flue gas analyser from Ametek Land measures up to eight flue gases simultaneously, with nine separate sensors, in a range of combustion and emission processes.

Read more...
Laboratory diaphragm pumps in new design
Labotec Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Applications include rotary evaporation, degassing, filtration, SPE, fluid aspiration, gel drying, centrifugal concentration, vacuum ovens and more.

Read more...
Solving two critical challenges faced by water and wastewater today
Schneider Electric South Africa Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Across the globe, including South Africa, an alarming amount of existing water and wastewater infrastructure is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

Read more...
Process analyser for LNG peak shaving
Elemental Analytics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Applied Analytics’ OMA-300 process analyser system continuously monitors benzene concentration in liquefied natural gas after the benzene removal stage.

Read more...
CSIR receives biodegradation lab equipment donation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
SA’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research was donated the biodegradation laboratory equipment by UNIDO to tackle the leakage of plastic waste into the environment.

Read more...
Efficient spillage solution
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
OST-Africa’s spillage system consists of a dynamic impact bed, HIT system, skirt clamp and skirt wing, impact zone panels, chute vibrators, duff feeders, primary and secondary belt scrapers, and bias plough.

Read more...
Research progresses into direct air capture technology with added value
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The ZSW has been conducting research for many years and has already demonstrated the feasibility of efficient, easily scalable and, most importantly, cost-effective DAC technologies.

Read more...
Omron addresses 10 common machine safety myths
Omron Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Omron, which assesses and evaluates over 3000 machines a year across the world, has seen the ways in which a lack of safety knowledge can lead to poorly functioning safety systems.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved