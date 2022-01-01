SAIMC: Durban branch

John Ferreira (left) being thanked by Durban branch general manager, Mark Calvert.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its September meeting as usual at the Premier Splendid Inn in Pinetown. John Ferreira, the technical sales and marketing manager for Oakleaf Investment Holdings 52 , presented on the subject of compressed air management. John has also been the product manager responsible for Beko compressed air drying and management in South Africa since 1986, so he is very knowledgeable on this subject.

As part of his role, John has designed and supplied compressed air management systems from simple filters to condensate drains, and air dryers of all types, with capacities ranging from small up to large systems capable of drying up to 40000 m3/hr at 7 barg pressure. Compressed air is one of the vital utilities required to run any plant or factory. The production and management of it is a constant source of frustration at most facilities.

John discussed the compressed air manufacturing process, particularly how to manage common pitfalls after production. This is a subject that all control/automation/instrumentation personnel are very familiar with, but do not always understand and get to grips with. John’s presentation helped clarify many areas of concern.

The branch thanked John for travelling to Durban and presenting to the members.

