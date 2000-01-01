Power supplies with EtherCAT interface

The three existing PS power supply series from Beckhoff have been expanded to include new devices with a built-in EtherCAT interface within the PS2000 series. They make it easy to gather additional measurement and device data for comprehensive system monitoring, which can be used to increase availability and reduce downtime. So, for the first time, the power supplies combine compact design and high performance with predictive maintenance capabilities.

These new PS2000 power supplies combine high-performance power supply units from Beckhoff with the ultra-fast EtherCAT communication standard. This allows extensive measurement data and internal device data to be processed directly by the control system, establishes remote access to power supplies, and provides advanced monitoring features for the DC output range (for system monitoring) or the AC input range (for mains monitoring).

More transparency in plant operation

While monitoring the system, important operating parameters such as output current and voltage are transmitted in real time and continuously updated. This enables transparent data insights and automated detection of additional consumers subsequently added to the system. In addition, voltage, current and temperature data can be added to the monitoring scope – for example, to monitor heat generation in the device and collect basic plant data such as the number of switch-on operations or operating hours. In single-phase mains monitoring, fluctuations such as undervoltages and overvoltages are detected on the basis of the input voltage values. A special feature is the detection of input transients, which are high and energy-rich voltage peaks in the mains power supply.

Status information, error messages and warnings are also available directly in the control platform via EtherCAT, providing the best possible conditions for analysing the operating status of a plant and detecting any errors at an early stage. In order to suit individual application requirements, users can adapt the settings of signalling conditions and power supply units by defining specific warning thresholds, for example, to indicate overcurrent. Remote access via EtherCAT also makes it possible to shut down specific sections of a plant in the event of machine downtime or a fault.

Wide range of power supplies

In the 24 V DC range, the new single-phase power supplies with EtherCAT interface are available as both 10 A and 20 A variants, with an output power of 240 W and 480 W, respectively. A 10 A variant with 480 W is available for the 48 V range. An optimised electronics layout achieves high efficiency of more than 96%. In addition to inrush current limitation and active harmonic correction (power factor correction, or PFC), the power supplies offer a wide-range input suitable for worldwide use on the input side.

With the PS1000, PS2000 and PS3000 device series, Beckhoff offers high-quality power supplies for almost all applications in both the 24 V and 48 V DC range, including motion control applications with stringent requirements for handling back-EMF (electromagnetic force). Excellent convection, minimised power loss and high efficiency of up to 96,3% optimise the service life and reliability of the devices.

The peak power capability of up to 150% makes it possible to provide up to 1,44 kW output power for short periods of time. Together with the space-saving design and high immunity to transients and overvoltages, this allows efficient and cost-effective use even in harsh industrial environments. In addition, the power supplies can switch off circuit breakers quickly and accurately through a precise tripping function to avoid unnecessary machine downtime. The UL-approved devices can also be used in highly specialised industries, such as those requiring approvals according to SEMI 47 (semiconductor industry) or DNV GL (shipbuilding). They can furthermore be used in hazardous areas requiring explosion protection (Class I, Division 2 – IECEx and ATEX).

Comprehensive system reduces effort and costs

Every machine or plant requires reliable power supply with appropriate protection. If these are additionally combined with high-performance measurement of the energy data, advantages will result right from the design stage of the machine: additional power measurement technology at the input of the power supplies provides an overview of the total power, including any losses.

With the power supplies from the PS series – especially those with integration of EtherCAT technology – components are available for a complete, coordinated automation system entirely in keeping with the PC-based control philosophy. With the aid of the EL922x overcurrent protection terminals directly integrated in the EtherCAT I/O system, the power in the individual supply paths is continuously monitored, providing additional protection.

If the machine builder is able to avoid power peaks with this holistic approach, for example, they reduce the connected load of the plant as well as installation costs for the end-customer due to the smaller supply cable sizes. Furthermore, universal and system-integrated energy-measuring technology satisfies the requirements for being able to compare the target state and actual state of the plant directly inside the machine control system. This way, impending damage can be detected at an early stage and process optimisation potential is easier to identify.

Until now, continuous data monitoring has mostly been associated with significant investments, often requiring costly integration of external sensors, sometimes with the help of special components. However, the power supplies, power measurement terminals, current transformers and overcurrent protection terminals from Beckhoff enable continuous monitoring with standard components, and correspondingly low costs as well as reduced logistics requirements, e.g. for the storage of special parts – even when retrofitting existing machines and plants.

