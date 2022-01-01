Festo introduces Core Range ‘big five’ products

October 2022 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

The automation industry is increasingly becoming a competitive environment that requires cost reduction, productivity, reliability and performance. Finding attractively priced pneumatic automation products that can reliably handle numerous standard tasks and still meet all these demands has become daunting. Festo South Africa is giving its customers easy access to its big five Core Range products through its latest campaign.

Owing their title to the iconic African ‘Big Five’ animals, these sought-after products have features that make them stand out amongst the over 2200 components in this range. In this wildlife-themed campaign, the company explores how the MS-Basic filter regulator, one-way flow control valve VFOE, compact-cylinder, double-acting ADN-S, proximity switch SDBT-MSX and round cylinder DSNU-S embody similar characteristics to the Big Five.

Powerful MS-Basic filter regulator

As the kings of the African plains, lions signify courage, strength and power. What’s more, they live in groups called prides. With its large product range, highly effective components and a wide choice of functions, the MS-Basic series is easily the king of the Festo jungle.

The MS-Basic’s strength lies in its ability to offer a complete concept for compressed air preparation and the possibility of being connected into a modular air preparation system, making them suitable for simple standard applications as well as application-specific solutions. Furthermore, it is fully compatible with the MS series. This allows users to create the best possible mix of low-cost basic functions and any high-end functions they need.

One-way flow control valve VFOE

Leopards are known for their amazing camouflage and ability to thrive in different environments. This is the same with the new, manually adjustable one-way flow control valve VFOE. It offers different valve functions, numerous connection sizes and can adapt to different environments, making it an ideal solution for standard requirements in pneumatic automation technology.

The colour-coded rotary knobs guarantee easy identification of the appropriate valve function. Thanks to the new, integrated push-to-lock functional principle and quick push-in fitting, installation and commissioning are fast and efficient.

Double-acting ADN-S

Elephants are considered the strongest and most intelligent of the Big Five animals. Coming in different sizes, the Festo compact cylinder, double-acting ADN-S, can be considered the elephant in the Core Range due to its outstanding features, and a large selection of variants and accessories.

The cylinder’s compact body, detailed features and accessories speak to its intelligent design. One such example is the patented three-component piston with excellent running and cushioning characteristics in the end positions – for high speeds and machine cycles. The ADN-S is ideal in test situations, simulation setups or test procedures like pressing buttons on devices or in switch-on and switch-off operations, which typically have small loads.

Round cylinder DSNU-S

Although large in size, buffalos can move through the bush with surprising speed and agility. The Festo space-saving round cylinder DSNU-S is no stranger to speed. It consists of a self-adjusting pneumatic end-position cushioning that adapts optimally to load and speed changes. This cylinder is the perfect choice for high running performance. The DSNU-S’s materials and precision manufacturing make its variants durable and robust.

Proximity switch SDBT-MSX

Rhinos have a strong sense of smell that alerts them to potential threats. This animal can be likened to the Festo proximity switch SDBT-MSX, which senses the proximity of a magnetic field and creates positive feedback in the sensor, which then provides the signal. With its detection range of 20 mm, it is easy to install, especially in applications where mounting is difficult.

The SDBT-MSX fits in all drives with a T-slot. It best matches drives from Festo, such as the standard-based cylinder DSBC, guided drive DFM, round cylinder DSNU and mini slide DGST, among others.

The company’s big five products will not only address industry demands but also enhance new material flow and improve the overall production process for customers. With almost 50 years of industry experience, Festo places great value on quality and its reputation as a reliable supplier.

For more information contact Festo South Africa, 08600 FESTO (33786), [email protected], www.festo.co.za

Credit(s)

Festo South Africa





