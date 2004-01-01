Level switches and pressure sensors for sterile processes

The special challenges faced by the food and pharmaceutical industries result from the wide diversity of their processes. Success depends on the consistency and continuity of the production processes – whether it be mixing, filling, evaporating or CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (steam-in-place) cleaning. That is why longevity and reliability are also in focus when selecting measurement technology components. An industrial metrology specialist is now introducing a new compact and simple instrument series consisting of pressure sensors and level switches that bring colour into play.

Tailored to standard applications

VEGA has now completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches. The VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT product families prove that automation can be quite simple and highly efficient at the same time, without compromising on dependability, hygiene or accuracy.

The new measuring instruments are perfectly tailored to standard applications that nevertheless do not tolerate compromises when it comes to quality. Their standardised hygienic adaptor system (see sidebar) provides flexibility and helps keep installation work and parts inventory at a reasonable level. The process fittings can be selected as needed and adapted to local requirements.

Ready for cleaning

All surfaces of sensors that come into contact with the product are made of stainless steel and have optimal surface roughness values. All materials across the board are approved and tested according to FDA and EC 1935/2004. This is confirmed by independent laboratories and institutes. The design of the instruments is certified according to the European EHEDG guidelines and the North American 3-A Sanitary Standards.

VEGA sensors reliably withstand the complex CIP and SIP processes and ensure at every process step that all required media are continuously available in sufficient quantities.

Switching status visible at a glance

Thanks to the all-round switching status display, all switching states can be visually discerned from any direction. The colour of the illuminated ring, which can be freely selected from over 256 colours, remains clearly visible even in daylight. The plant operator can see at a glance if the measuring process is running, if the sensor is switching or if there is a possible malfunction in the process.

Universal communication via IO-Link

There is a lot of sensor intelligence built right into the new compact series: The standard IO-Link protocol ensures universal and, at the same time, particularly simple communication. This means that the instruments have a standardised communication platform that enables seamless data transfer and simple integration of the system. With this tool, sensors can be installed, parameterised and, if necessary, put back into operation faster and more cost-effectively. IO-Link transfers parameters automatically if an instrument has to be exchanged.

Wireless transmission of measured values

The new VEGABAR and VEGAPOINT instrument series can be easily read out and configured via Bluetooth with a smartphone or tablet. Radio technology is making processes more flexible, since wireless communication provides better accessibility. It allows parameterisation, display and diagnostics from a distance of up to 25 metres, thus saving time and avoiding dangers. Especially in environments such as cleanrooms, where physical access involves a lot of effort, setup and operation become considerably easier.

Combination as required

VEGABAR pressure sensors with switching function are available in three versions: the compact Series 10 and the Series 20 and 30, each with or without a display, a switching point visualisation and a large graphical display. The instruments are available with either a metallic or a ceramic measuring cell.

VEGAPOINT sensors for point level detection are also available in three versions. Two of them (10 and 20) are designed for liquids with a water content of at least 10%, while the third (30) can also be used for bulk solids.

The new pressure sensors and level switches represent an important milestone for VEGA. Users not only get an entire range of level and pressure measurement technology from a single source, but also benefit from hygiene-optimised instrument designs that are extremely easy to install, and a needs-based combination of reliability, flexibility and reproducibility in food and pharmaceutical processes.

Standardised hygienic adaptors

Any common adaptor system that complies with EC 1935/2004, FDA, EHEDG or 3-A can be used for level sensors as well as for pressure sensors and level switches. Whether making use of metallic sealing or with an O-ring seal, the sensors fit all standard, commercially-available hygienic connections. The advantages are:

• Flexible and simple integration.

• Quick exchange.

• Reduced production downtime.

• Fewer instrument versions in stock.

For more information contact VEGA Controls SA, +27 11 795 3249 , [email protected], www.vega.com/en/home_za

