Submersible pressure transmitters

October 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

When wastewater flows within a water recovery system, manufacturers and system builders of sewage networks integrate inclined pipes that use gravity to ease the transport of wastewater to the treatment plant. Therefore, pump stations are used which lift the wastewater to a higher level and let gravity move the sewage towards treatment. This requires wastewater level monitoring so that the sewage pumps used for pumping the wastewater are protected from dry-run and controlled to run most efficiently.

Submersible pressure transmitters, such as WIKA’s IL-10 or LF-1, are easy to install and maintain. They do not require complex setting up to integrate into the structure of the tank or any tank obstructions. Such hydrostatic level probes are also not influenced by foam or debris on the surface that might give false readings to other level monitoring devices.

Pump stations are often unstaffed and therefore rely on efficient remote monitoring solutions for wastewater level monitoring; solutions which must achieve a long service life with high accuracy and stability. The hydrostatic level probe is proven to give long service, accuracy and stability without manual intervention.


