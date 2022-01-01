Industrial gear units for lifting drives in mining

BMG has launched a new range of Nord Maxxdrive-XD industrial gear units, designed to enhance the efficiency of lifting gear used in many industries, including the mining sector.
“Lifting applications place great demands on limited installation space for drives. Nord Maxxdrive XD industrial gear units have been designed by Nord Drivesystems with an increased centre distance that is ideally suited to the U-shaped configuration of the drive, motor and cable drum used in lifting equipment in all kinds of cranes,” stated Deon Crous, national sales manager: gears, for BMG’s Electromechanical division. “With the launch of these new industrial gearboxes, BMG is able to offer the mining sector a complete package of running-gear and lifting-gear drives for cranes from a single source.
“The housing of the Maxxdrive XD gear units has been specially designed for lifting applications and optimised for downward loads. The elongated arrangement of gear stages also enables tailormade mechanical dimensioning of the gear unit with sufficient centre distance – thereby avoiding over-dimensioning.”
BMG offers this range in five sizes, with centre distances between 509 and 963 mm and in versions with three or four gear stages, that have identical housing dimensions and centre distances. This feature enables customers to standardise and reduce versions for the construction of cranes. In addition, the Maxxdrive XD covers a wide speed range, with a maximum nominal gear ratio of i = 355. The constant torque across the entire speed ratio guarantees high efficiency while in use.
Standard components from BMG’s Nord range of industrial gear units are compatible with Maxxdrive XD. This ensures customers have a wide choice of options and are guaranteed short delivery times. The grey cast iron (GJL) or nodular cast iron (GJS) housing is available with an inspection cover, enabling a visual check of internal components without having to remove the gear unit.
Apart from use in the mining sector, Maxxdrive XD industrial gear units are suitable for ports, logistics and shipyards, in metal, chemical and paper facilities and for bulk goods trans-shipment.
Compact multi-axis robotics system Beckhoff Automation
Motion Control & Drives
With ATRO, Beckhoff offers a highly flexible robot system that has all essential machine functionalities due to its deep integration into the TwinCAT automation software.
Read more...Soft starter for water infrastructure Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The Altivar ATS480 reduces water hammering by gradually starting and shutting down motors, protecting our pipeline system and drastically reducing maintenance.
Read more...Bearing developments benefit industrial motors Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
Although mechanical loss can be as small as 1% of motor power consumption, it accounts for 0,4-0,5% of global electricity use, which means the worldwide impact of any reduction would be significant.