Motion Control & Drives



Industrial gear units for lifting drives in mining

September 2022 Motion Control & Drives

BMG has launched a new range of Nord Maxxdrive-XD industrial gear units, designed to enhance the efficiency of lifting gear used in many industries, including the mining sector.

“Lifting applications place great demands on limited installation space for drives. Nord Maxxdrive XD industrial gear units have been designed by Nord Drivesystems with an increased centre distance that is ideally suited to the U-shaped configuration of the drive, motor and cable drum used in lifting equipment in all kinds of cranes,” stated Deon Crous, national sales manager: gears, for BMG’s Electromechanical division. “With the launch of these new industrial gearboxes, BMG is able to offer the mining sector a complete package of running-gear and lifting-gear drives for cranes from a single source.

“The housing of the Maxxdrive XD gear units has been specially designed for lifting applications and optimised for downward loads. The elongated arrangement of gear stages also enables tailormade mechanical dimensioning of the gear unit with sufficient centre distance – thereby avoiding over-dimensioning.”

BMG offers this range in five sizes, with centre distances between 509 and 963 mm and in versions with three or four gear stages, that have identical housing dimensions and centre distances. This feature enables customers to standardise and reduce versions for the construction of cranes. In addition, the Maxxdrive XD covers a wide speed range, with a maximum nominal gear ratio of i = 355. The constant torque across the entire speed ratio guarantees high efficiency while in use.

Standard components from BMG’s Nord range of industrial gear units are compatible with Maxxdrive XD. This ensures customers have a wide choice of options and are guaranteed short delivery times. The grey cast iron (GJL) or nodular cast iron (GJS) housing is available with an inspection cover, enabling a visual check of internal components without having to remove the gear unit.

Apart from use in the mining sector, Maxxdrive XD industrial gear units are suitable for ports, logistics and shipyards, in metal, chemical and paper facilities and for bulk goods trans-shipment.

For more information contact Deon Crous, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


