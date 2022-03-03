Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

I/O expansion modules certified for functional safety

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Parker Hannifin now offers its IQAN-XC41, -XC42 and -XC43 expansion modules with certification according to IEC 61508 safety integrity level 2 (SIL 2). This development makes it possible to use the modules as part of machinery safety functions up to EN 13849-1 performance level d (PL d).

With safety-certified expansion modules, engineers can simplify system implementation and machine design in mobile hydraulic applications demanding higher levels of functional safety. Such applications include those relating to material handling, construction, aerial platforms, and specialty vehicles like refuse trucks, for example.

The new development from Parker means that both types of controllers on the latest IQAN platform – MC4x master controllers and XC4x expansion modules – provide several safety-certified versions so that machine designers have many options at their disposal. For instance, design engineers can assign critical I/O to a module at the best physical location on the machine, reducing wiring complexity and cost. This modularity enables easy upscaling or downscaling with pin-compatible units.

An important feature of the XC4x is Parker’s newly designed protocol, which is both safe and bandwidth efficient. The protocol supports both classic CAN (250 and 500 Kbps) and CAN FD up to 500/2000 Kpbs. Notably, in a system where all outputs that control hydraulic valves are safe to begin with, the application designer does not have to introduce additional components and complexity in order to implement basic stop functions.

IQAN is an electronic control system for mobile hydraulic applications with the highest focus on functional safety, precision control and ease of use. At the core of the IQAN family is a fully integrated solution of controllers and displays, with the IQAN software toolchain facilitating configuration and maintenance tasks. IQAN is safe, fast and powerful to use.

The IQAN toolchain consists of three core software suites: IQANdesign for application design, IQANsimulate for simulation of the application, and IQANrun for service and diagnostics. Thanks to Parker’s co-development of IQAN hardware and IQAN software, users get to benefit from plug-and-play functionality and increased safety performance.

There are numerous advantages to using IQAN for functional safety. For instance, when using IQANdesign, a high-level graphical tool for quick and easy system layout and machine function design, there is no need to compile the application or embedded software (Parker compiles and verifies all embedded software and the IQAN application interpreter). Users of IQANdesign can highlight and document safety functions, guided by a project check function. In addition, designers can easily create the intended function and take advantage of predictable real-time performance.

Ultimately, multiple IQAN master modules can be combined seamlessly with Parker IQAN protocols for exchanging safety-related signals with real-time performance between modules. From a safety perspective, it is a significant advantage for the developer that the controller and diagnostics tools are designed to work together. It is far easier to provide a reliable and carefully considered interface when everything belongs to the same system of software support tools and controller hardware. IQAN easily implements safety-related devices with generic support from SAE J1939-76 for safe communication with sensors and other input devices.

The IQAN-XC4x expansion module family includes three safety-certified and high-performance versions: XC41, XC42 and XC43. Each is for use in different ways to meet the requirements of any hydraulic mobile machine, making it easy to expand an IQAN control system when connected to an IQAN-MC4x master controller.

Parker offers three versions of the safety-certified MC4xFS: the MC41FS, which is for one or two safety functions in support of cost-efficient, task-oriented control; the MC42FS, which provides a higher number of safe outputs for mid-size applications and I/O distribution; and the MC43FS, a large, centralised controller for applications involving multiple safety functions.

For more information contact Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Fax: +27 11 392 7213
Email: parker.southafrica@parker.com
www: www.parker.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Best practices for securing OPC Classic applications
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Matrikon’s new whitepaper offers concrete security recommendations to enable IT and OT professionals to better secure OPC Classic-based data infrastructure.

Read more...
IO Ninja cuts through Modbus analysis complexity
RF Design Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
There is no need to translate every bit of the packet manually – the user just adds the layer to the pipeline and everything is automatically parsed for them.

Read more...
Balluff adds wireless solution to IO-Link portfolio
Allpronix Industrial Computer Hardware Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Balluff’s portfolio expands with its IO-Link Wireless variant for a fast, reliable and flexible solution that guarantees consistent system integration and compatibility.

Read more...
EtherCAT Block I/O with Eight IO-Link Masters
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The ultra-robust TBEC-LL-8IOL enables Turck Banner's entire IO-Link portfolio to also be used in EtherCAT applications.

Read more...
IO-Link accelerates digitalisation of process plants
Endress+Hauser South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
IO-Link-capable sensors and actuators is especially popular with suppliers of machines or skids for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
Ethernet switches for harsh environments
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Phoenix Contact’s FL Switch 1000NT series has been further expanded to introduce wide-temperature models with advanced approvals for process and maritime markets. These switches offer a robust metal housing, ...

Read more...
Parker Hannifin to showcase hydrogen solutions during online workshop
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa News
Parker Hannifin will be presenting a wide range of its H2 solutions range at the Hydrogen Online Workshop on 3 March 2022, which will include the latest emission-reducing hydrogen technologies available ...

Read more...
New I/O range for field installation
Phoenix Contact Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of I/O systems for control-cabinet-free automation with the new generation of the Axioline E I/O system. The devices have been designed to satisfy both current ...

Read more...
IO-Link portfolio for decentralised automation
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Turck Banner has expanded its IO-Link portfolio with a robust IO-Link master, a compact IO-Link master in IP20 and an I/O-hub with an additional power supply.

Read more...
Ultra-high-pressure hose from Parker
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin has launched PFX30-05, a DN8 ultra-high-pressure hose that offers improved service life in industrial water-jetting/blasting applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved