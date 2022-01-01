Absolute encoder for construction and agricultural machinery

March 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Instrotech is offering the Siko AH25S miniature single-turn encoder, ideal for construction and agricultural machinery.

When it comes to construction machinery, whether agricultural technology or forklift trucks, design engineers are often challenged with space limitations to fit existing rotary encoders and measurement systems. Measurement systems are often elaborately encapsulated to withstand weather conditions, jolts, vibrations, dirt or moisture. Finding a system that satisfies all technical requirements, which is resilient and offers just the right construction form, has in the past proven to be an almost impossible balancing act, because the size of the measurement systems often exceeds the available installation space.

Siko’s absolute miniature single-turn AH25S rotary encoder is cost-effective and flexible, and provides a balance between high resolution, extensive functionality, a sturdy housing design and a minimal construction form. It can be used in a number of ways, with a choice of several analog interfaces such as 4-20 mA, 0-10 V or 0,5-4,5 V, and is especially suited for agricultural equipment.

The rotary encoder has the advantage of the ‘wear-free’ magnetic measurement principle, thus resolving the entire 360° into 4096 measurement steps. This technology, packaged in a sturdy die-cast case of only 25 mm diameter, can be used easily in applications with limited installation space. Its special design ensures protection class IP65 over the course of a long product lifetime, making the AH25S rotary encoder particularly suitable for positioning tasks in mechanically demanding environments.

Credit(s)

Instrotech





