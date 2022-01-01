Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays



Print this page printer friendly version

Absolute encoder for construction and agricultural machinery

March 2022 Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays

Instrotech is offering the Siko AH25S miniature single-turn encoder, ideal for construction and agricultural machinery.

When it comes to construction machinery, whether agricultural technology or forklift trucks, design engineers are often challenged with space limitations to fit existing rotary encoders and measurement systems. Measurement systems are often elaborately encapsulated to withstand weather conditions, jolts, vibrations, dirt or moisture. Finding a system that satisfies all technical requirements, which is resilient and offers just the right construction form, has in the past proven to be an almost impossible balancing act, because the size of the measurement systems often exceeds the available installation space.

Siko’s absolute miniature single-turn AH25S rotary encoder is cost-effective and flexible, and provides a balance between high resolution, extensive functionality, a sturdy housing design and a minimal construction form. It can be used in a number of ways, with a choice of several analog interfaces such as 4-20 mA, 0-10 V or 0,5-4,5 V, and is especially suited for agricultural equipment.

The rotary encoder has the advantage of the ‘wear-free’ magnetic measurement principle, thus resolving the entire 360° into 4096 measurement steps. This technology, packaged in a sturdy die-cast case of only 25 mm diameter, can be used easily in applications with limited installation space. Its special design ensures protection class IP65 over the course of a long product lifetime, making the AH25S rotary encoder particularly suitable for positioning tasks in mechanically demanding environments.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Position sensor for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
SIKO’s SGH10 draw-wire encoder measures cylinder stroke precisely using Bowden cable sensor technology installed directly in the cylinder.

Read more...
Load sensor for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Vishay’s Model 178 extensometer is a load sensor designed for force measurement on any load-bearing structure, comprising a total solution for weighing, level control, stress and fatigue monitoring. The ...

Read more...
Hydraulic deadweight tester for pressure instrument calibration
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The high-quality piston/cylinder units are manufactured from tungsten carbide, which is known for its low thermal coefficient of expansion.

Read more...
Digital pressure gauge for refrigeration performance monitoring
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
Two versions of the digital pressure gauge are available: for absolute pressures within the ranges of -1 bar to 40 bar, and -1 bar to 80 bar, respectively.

Read more...
EPLAN releases new full version of eManage
EPLAN Software & Services News Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays IT in Manufacturing
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.

Read more...
Cascadable pick-to-light display module
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The PTL110 system’s RGB LEDs can output up to fourteen colours and various predefined animation functions.

Read more...
Calog and Instrotech have moved
Instrotech News
Instrotech and Calog Instruments moved into Comtest House Group Headquarters in Linbro Park, Gauteng, at the end of January 2022. Instrotech distributes and manufactures a range of process control ...

Read more...
Engineers help British wine growers achieve success
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
English growers realise that like all developing industries, as production grows so the need for efficiency increases.

Read more...
New compact capacitive sensor
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech has introduced a new series of capacitive sensors with more compact dimensions than older sensors on the market.

Read more...
Compact IR camera
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
Instrotech now offers the Optris PI 05M compact IR thermal imaging camera for high temperature applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved