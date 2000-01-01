Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection

Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact. They extend the range of the FL Switch 2000 product family and simplify the integration of distributed sensors, actuators, cameras and I/O stations on a network.
Their narrow design means they can be installed in many mounting locations, while flexible M12 connection technology allows users to select between using the classic M12 connector with screw connection and the M12 push-pull fast-locking system from Phoenix Contact. The large range of functions and versatile configuration options, for example via a mode button or microSD card, round out the range of new versions.
Configurator for circuit breaker system Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.
EPLAN releases new full version of eManage EPLAN Software & Services
News Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays IT in Manufacturing
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.
Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors Phoenix Contact
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact ...
Digital prototyping grows sales 500% Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing Providing a solution
From apple orchards and citrus groves to table grape vineyards and pecan farms, you can find farmers across southern Africa using Red Ant Agri Engineering machines. This is because ...