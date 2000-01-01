Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection

March 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact. They extend the range of the FL Switch 2000 product family and simplify the integration of distributed sensors, actuators, cameras and I/O stations on a network.

Their narrow design means they can be installed in many mounting locations, while flexible M12 connection technology allows users to select between using the classic M12 connector with screw connection and the M12 push-pull fast-locking system from Phoenix Contact. The large range of functions and versatile configuration options, for example via a mode button or microSD card, round out the range of new versions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Configurator for circuit breaker system
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
Once configuration is completed, all relevant data is provided as a download package containing system data sheets, technical data and figures.

Read more...
The business case for protecting crown jewels from cyber threats - Part 6: Cybersecurity for operational technology.
Wolfpack Information Risk IT in Manufacturing
Mission critical assets are known as ‘crown jewels’. These are high value assets that would cause the most business disruption if compromised. Anything of value attracts the attention of criminals and this no different in cyberspace.

Read more...
Reliable interface for the blind plugging of modular connections
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
The new docking frames of the Phoenix Contact Heavycon product family enable the time-saving installation and maintenance of push-in systems and other applications in which the interfaces cannot be seen.

Read more...
Left-alignable extension modules for PLCnext Control devices
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
As the left-alignable modules communicate with the controller via PCIe, the standardised interface can also be used by third-party devices.

Read more...
EPLAN releases new full version of eManage
EPLAN Software & Services News Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays IT in Manufacturing
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.

Read more...
Moxa sets out to redefine futureproof industrial networks
RJ Connect Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Moxa’s brand-new EDS-G4000 series of Ethernet switches aims to unite networking and OT cybersecurity with a layered defence-in-depth approach.

Read more...
Manufacturer-independent device management and update service
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
In the industrial environment, solutions for Device and Update Management (DaUM) often use a specific process called a vendor to distribute files to proprietary devices and install them based on the manufacturer. ...

Read more...
Five tips from industry experts to help protect industrial networks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Looking back on 2021 so far, it is not surprising that cybersecurity-related keywords have increased in popularity on Google Search according to the global Google Trends index. Among these keywords, ‘cybersecurity ...

Read more...
Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors
Phoenix Contact Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact ...

Read more...
Digital prototyping grows sales 500%
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Providing a solution From apple orchards and citrus groves to table grape vineyards and pecan farms, you can find farmers across southern Africa using Red Ant Agri Engineering machines. This is because ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved