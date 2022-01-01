Air gap sensor outputs absolute value

The SDP air gap sensor from ifm electronic detects the distance between a surface and an object with consistently high accuracy and outputs it as an absolute value. The sensor reliably detects even a flat position on the surface – the so-called zero gap. Since the gap is calculated on the basis of pressure and flow, the measurement remains accurate at all times within the usual operating pressure range between 1 and 3 bars, regardless of pressure fluctuations, or the quantity or diameter of the nozzles.
The robust measuring pipe also withstands purge air pressure. This eliminates the need to switch between flushing and measuring. A benefit of this is that the measuring element is also cleaned, and malfunctions due to contamination are prevented.
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link. The setup time of the system can therefore be greatly reduced during a production changeover.
Read more...Measuring light grids ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
An evaluation of how many light beams are obstructed, and which ones, is provided and can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.
Read more...Monitoring the safe ventilation of mines EOH Process Automation Solutions
Flow Measurement & Control
By accurately monitoring air quality and airflow volumes, mining companies will improve working conditions, maintain full staff complements and enhance their energy management.
Read more...Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...
Read more...EMI-immune inductive sensors for welding areas ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Inductive Kplus sensors from ifm electronic are ideally suited for applications where conventional sensors show a considerably reduced sensing range. They are insensitive to magnetic fields and can, for ...
Read more...Robust ultrasonic sensor for harsh environments ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Whether in tanks or silos, whether liquids, bulk material or individual objects, level and distance measurement using ultrasound is reliable and accurate. However, even if there is no direct contact with ...