Flow Measurement & Control



Air gap sensor outputs absolute value

March 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

The SDP air gap sensor from ifm electronic detects the distance between a surface and an object with consistently high accuracy and outputs it as an absolute value. The sensor reliably detects even a flat position on the surface – the so-called zero gap. Since the gap is calculated on the basis of pressure and flow, the measurement remains accurate at all times within the usual operating pressure range between 1 and 3 bars, regardless of pressure fluctuations, or the quantity or diameter of the nozzles.

The robust measuring pipe also withstands purge air pressure. This eliminates the need to switch between flushing and measuring. A benefit of this is that the measuring element is also cleaned, and malfunctions due to contamination are prevented.

The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link. The setup time of the system can therefore be greatly reduced during a production changeover.


Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


