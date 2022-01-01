Editor's Choice
New sales director for Comtest Group

March 2022 News


Jannie Dirks.

Armed with a BCom degree in marketing management from the University of Pretoria, Jannie Dirks was recently appointed to the board of the Comtest Group of companies and will be focusing his attention on company sales.

Initially, Dirks started work in the hi-fi trade, and then moved on to the McCarthy Group until it was acquired by Bidvest. Thereafter, he was with Yamaha for 25 years, where he moved up the ranks to the position of general manager.

Dirks says he is excited to be part of the dynamic Comtest Group, which he believes has immense potential. He manages Comtest’s sales team, and the abiding philosophy he imparts is one of positivity – simply everything must transform into a positive. He adds, “There is nothing like a positive frame of mind – why would you be anything else?” He travels occasionally for client liaison, but finds his portfolio is best handled from the group’s head offices in Linbro Park, Gauteng.

When he’s not working, Dirks is a keen and happy golfer with a handicap of 15. His other abiding passion is ‘overlanding’ – traversing the mountains and deserts of southern Africa. His most recent two-week trip in Namibia entailed travelling from the north of Swakopmund to the Kunene River mouth, entirely on the beach reserve which is protected territory requiring special permits.

He is married to Karien, and they have two daughters: Annabel, aged 14, and Alexi, 19, who is currently studying graphic design.


