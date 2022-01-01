Locally manufactured clean energy solutions

March 2022 Electrical Power & Protection News News

Creslow Energy Solutions, a local manufacturer of clean energy storage systems, has recently been established in South Africa. “By utilising the latest technology in our clean energy storage products, we provide an environmentally-friendly and sustainable solution for the safe and efficient storage of renewable energy that can be used when required,” explains Kriban Govender, the company’s managing director. “Solar off-grid energy systems are gaining popularity in South Africa as a form of renewable energy that is clean, emission- and noise-free, sustainable, safe and cost-efficient.”





He asserts that the Creslow team is committed to the production of high-quality products that meet stringent international and local quality, safety and environmental specifications. The company also strives to source locally manufactured components and to enhance the creation of job opportunities and skills upliftment.

“Our advanced battery systems have been developed for use in businesses and households to optimise energy requirements and to ensure the continuity of operations during power outages. We have also developed highly efficient industrial lithium batteries, specifically for forklifts, golf carts and E-bikes,” Govender continues.

Creslow’s clean energy storage systems operate in two ways: either as a battery backup system that works in conjunction with an inverter, or as an off-grid system that also requires an inverter and solar panels. In each case, Govender stresses that it is critical that the system is installed by a certified technician.

“Although our forklift battery systems provide up to 900 Ah with 52 V as standard, these battery capacities are not limited,” he says. “A critical advantage of Creslow’s solutions is that each battery can be customised to suit specific requirements. Our specialists, with a thorough understanding of distinct South African conditions, are geared for the development of energy storage solutions to suit local conditions and market requirements.”

Creslow’s modular approach for the home energy storage systems (ESS) market allows battery packs to be connected in parallel, which means any desired total capacity can be achieved. Market assessment indicates that for a typical large home to be off-grid, approximately four 5 kWh battery packs are necessary. For backup systems required during load-shedding, a single 5 kWh battery ensures the continuity of essential services – including the fridge, TV, lighting, Wi-Fi and cellphone chargers – for up to seven hours. To complement the Solarsmart Home ESS range, Creslow has introduced storage cabinets to store the battery system. These cabinets are available in 3-, 4-, 5- or 6-unit configurations.

Creslow’s forklift industrial lithium batteries have integrated smart capabilities and are compatible with existing chargers, so there is no need to invest in new charging infrastructure. Their rapid charging capability means these batteries can be charged for short periods of time during working hours, typically during the lunch period and when the machine is not being used. This is an important advantage over conventional lead-acid batteries that require between six and eight hours to fully charge.

Unlike lead-acid batteries, lithium phosphate batteries do not contain any acid. There is, therefore, no risk of acid spills, which is a major safety concern. In addition, disposal of lead-acid batteries must be controlled to ensure toxic elements are not released into the environment. Because lithium does not produce any heat or fumes, which is common with lead-acid chemistries, these batteries are recommended for warehouse environments.

All Creslow’s products are enhanced by a specially configured battery management system (BMS) that controls over-charging, over-utilisation and other critical maintenance procedures, to significantly extend the batteries’ service life.





Safety features include an automatic cut-off when the battery is fully charged or depleted. Creslow’s lithium cells have a safe working temperature range that makes them suitable for cold storage and chill room environments. These units have a discharging temperature from -35°C to 65°C and a charging range from 0°C to 65°C .

Having assessed market trends so as to introduce new products to meet specific demand, the company also recently released Autosmart – with all the benefits of lithium technology – for use in golf carts and caravans. Creslow has engaged with partners in Europe to ensure the highest standards are met according to international best practice for battery design.

These clean energy products are available throughout South Africa from a network of specially selected distributors and are supported by the Creslow Energy Solutions team.

For more information contact Kriban Govender, Creslow Energy Solutions, +27 84 622 1701 , kribang@energysolution.co.za, www.energysolution.co.za





