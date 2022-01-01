EPLAN releases new full version of eManage

The free version of eManage allowed users to upload, share and manage EPLAN Platform projects in the cloud environment. With the full version of the software, EPLAN now offers considerably more added value: master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents and performance is increased with additional capacity. Collaboration is at the heart of the application, which networks OEMs, system integrators, machine builders and operators.

The full version of eManage has been available since the release of the new EPLAN Platform 2022 in September last year. The fee-based expansion stage of this innovative cloud software takes the first steps towards roundtrip-enabled engineering in automation.

Full information throughout the entire project

Previously, if a project was shared in the cloud the schematics were visible, but not all the accompanying documentation. The full version of eManage offers added value in this area. Project stakeholders are granted access to all data and documentation relevant to the project, including bills-of-material as well as neutral documents in Excel. These become interchangeable with a uniform foundation of data.

EPLAN’s head of engineering solutions, Claas Schreibmuller, explains: “The complete overview of customer requirements and project requirements provides more transparency for all stakeholders involved in developing a machine or plant system.” Appropriate rights management ensures that data access can be precisely regulated.

Master data available everywhere

Many people work from home these days and this is where users often bump up against system limits: while they may be able to access a project, they often cannot access the corresponding master data that is specified as a standard throughout a company for design projects.

EPLAN eManage now offers the exchange of system-relevant master data that can be easily retrieved and as necessary, taken along according to the ‘pack-and-go’ principle. Project managers can thus very easily make master data centrally available.

Backward compatibility ensures access to projects

Version requirements in supplier specifications or calls for proposals often mean project partners are faced with the challenge of using several different versions of EPLAN software. With the new version of eManage, projects from the EPLAN Platform 2022 can, as an example, be saved to be backward-compatible with version 2.9. This eliminates the need to maintain multiple versions of the EPLAN software without violating contract terms and ends up simplifying the entire workflow in the supplier environment.

More storage for optimal performance

With the free version of eManage, users had access to 10 gigabytes of storage capacity in the EPLAN Cloud. With the full version, this capacity increases by an additional 10 GB for each ‘seat’ in the company and this increased storage space is available to everyone.

There is another benefit that pays off for companies with increased performance: the additional cloud storage is an active collaboration environment and not just purely storage capacity. This also ensures optimal conditions for global collaboration across national borders. Users of EPLAN software who use the conversion package as part of changing over to a subscription, automatically receive access to the full version of eManage.

