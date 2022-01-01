IO Ninja cuts through Modbus analysis complexity

Modbus is ubiquitous in the industrial world. It is simple, time-tested and robust. However, because it is a very old communications protocol, Modbus can feel cryptic, particularly by modern standards. IO Ninja simplifies working with Modbus thanks to two features: the Modbus Analyser layer and binary packet templates.
The Modbus Analyser layer interprets Modbus request and response packets and then displays them in a human-readable format. There is no need to translate every bit of the packet manually – the user just adds the layer to the pipeline and everything is automatically parsed for them.
Packet templates make it easy to create packets for transmission in various protocols. Users simply load a stock template (or create their own) and use a property grid to tailor the packet to their needs. For Modbus RTU, this script will even calculate the checksum automatically.
Free Modbus tools lack the sophistication for anything more than occasional use, while most paid applications are quite expensive and many still don't offer a streamlined experience. Competitively priced, IO Ninja provides all the tools needed to work with Modbus (and more) as well as a clean, modern interface.
Read more...Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage RF Design
Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...
Read more...Ethernet switches for harsh environments Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Phoenix Contact’s FL Switch 1000NT series has been further expanded to introduce wide-temperature models with advanced approvals for process and maritime markets. These switches offer a robust metal housing, ...
Read more...New I/O range for field installation Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of I/O systems for control-cabinet-free automation with the new generation of the Axioline E I/O system. The devices have been designed to satisfy both current ...
Read more...Turck Banner’s Profinet integration with S2 redundancy Turck Banner
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The TBEN-L5-8IOL is an IO-Link master module in IP67 that supports S2
system redundancy. The master establishes a logical communication relation to more than one controller and combines high availability with a wide range of potential uses through IO-Link in the field.
Read more...Siemens gateway for the process industry Siemens South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Siemens has introduced the Sitrans CloudConnect 240: a new gateway for the process industry. It provides a second data channel, that is used to transmit data from any HART-based field devices to the IT world.
Read more...Cleaning machine 4.0 ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
For the digitalisation of its industrial cleaning machines, the French company Mecanolav counts on IO-Link sensors from ifm electronic.