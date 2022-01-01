Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Miniature inductive sensors with long switching distances

February 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Wenglor’s product family of inductive sensors with increased switching distances features enhanced performance in a miniature design. A total of eight new sensors from the I03 and I04 series, in the compact D3 and M4 housings, are available for detecting metallic objects in confined systems. No larger than a pinhead, the robust sensors come in a V2A stainless steel housing and demonstrate their strengths where space is most limited.

The I03 series sensors have a diameter of just 3 mm (D3) and a smooth housing, while the I04 series has an external thread with a total diameter of 4 mm. With both series, the housing is just 22 mm long. The miniature sensors detect precise switching signals in places where virtually no installation space is available.

Increased switching distances of up to 1 mm, a robust 2-metre PUR cable connection, a high IP67 degree of protection and a broad temperature range between -25°C and + 70°C ensure high performance and long service life. With flush-mounting, the sensors can be integrated into mechanically protected systems.

The optional PNP/NPN and NO/NC variants also enable convenient handling with existing systems, while an LED adjustment aid enables easy installation. The bright LED shows status clearly, even over long distances. With the introduction of the new series there are now, in total, sensors in nine different formats in this range, with five connection types and in fifteen different housing lengths.

Due to their small size and low weight, these inductive sensors are ideal for the end-position detection of gripper systems in the production of wires and cables, for example. In addition, they can be flush-mounted in robot grippers in the automotive industry for detecting the gripper opening and closing.

The sensors also offer support in the wood industry for pallet nailing machines, where the continuous supply of nail pins can be monitored directly in the dispenser unit. The monitoring of drive shafts in chain conveyor systems in the packaging industry is another important application for these sensors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Heavy-duty incremental and absolute encoders
Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Wachendorff Automation now offers a heavy-duty variant as part of its range of incremental and absolute encoders.

Read more...
Inductive M8 sensor for limited-space applications
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
ifm has introduced the M8 inductive sensor for applications in factory automation, machine tool equipment and fast-moving robotic arms.

Read more...
New technology caps pharma bottling process
Sensors & Transducers
A regular customer of Sensor Technology has switched to its latest range of torque sensors, which are drop-in replacements for their predecessors.

Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...

Read more...
Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitter
WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...

Read more...
Torque sensor with separate head probes deep into machinery
Sensors & Transducers
Sensor Technology has extended its new range of torque sensors with a model that has the sensing head and electronics in separate housings.

Read more...
Factor 1 sensor for logistics applications
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner adds rectangular version to Uprox sensor family for use in the price-sensitive transport and handling sector

Read more...
Transmitter for thermocouple sensor measurements
Mecosa Sensors & Transducers
INOR recently launched APAQ 130TC, a modern transmitter used for measurement with thermocouple sensors. The new transmitter is available in two variants: APAQ C130TC for mounting in the connection head ...

Read more...
Inductive sensors for high temperatures such as baking trays
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
For dynamic applications in hot areas, system builders can now choose from flexible cables and simple push/pull connectors.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved