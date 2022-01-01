Miniature inductive sensors with long switching distances

February 2022

Wenglor’s product family of inductive sensors with increased switching distances features enhanced performance in a miniature design. A total of eight new sensors from the I03 and I04 series, in the compact D3 and M4 housings, are available for detecting metallic objects in confined systems. No larger than a pinhead, the robust sensors come in a V2A stainless steel housing and demonstrate their strengths where space is most limited.

The I03 series sensors have a diameter of just 3 mm (D3) and a smooth housing, while the I04 series has an external thread with a total diameter of 4 mm. With both series, the housing is just 22 mm long. The miniature sensors detect precise switching signals in places where virtually no installation space is available.

Increased switching distances of up to 1 mm, a robust 2-metre PUR cable connection, a high IP67 degree of protection and a broad temperature range between -25°C and + 70°C ensure high performance and long service life. With flush-mounting, the sensors can be integrated into mechanically protected systems.

The optional PNP/NPN and NO/NC variants also enable convenient handling with existing systems, while an LED adjustment aid enables easy installation. The bright LED shows status clearly, even over long distances. With the introduction of the new series there are now, in total, sensors in nine different formats in this range, with five connection types and in fifteen different housing lengths.

Due to their small size and low weight, these inductive sensors are ideal for the end-position detection of gripper systems in the production of wires and cables, for example. In addition, they can be flush-mounted in robot grippers in the automotive industry for detecting the gripper opening and closing.

The sensors also offer support in the wood industry for pallet nailing machines, where the continuous supply of nail pins can be monitored directly in the dispenser unit. The monitoring of drive shafts in chain conveyor systems in the packaging industry is another important application for these sensors.

Credit(s)

ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation





