EtherCAT Block I/O with Eight IO-Link Masters

Turck Banner has added the TBEC-LL-8IOL EtherCAT IO-Link master in IP67/69K to its IO-Link portfolio so that it can also be used for EtherCAT-based applications. The block I/O module in the robust TBEN-L housing offers eight IO-Link master ports, with four Class A and four Class B ports enabling flexible configurations.
Full galvanic insulation between the power supplies makes it possible to implement safety disconnections. Actuators such as IO-Link valve blocks, robot grippers or motors can be powered with up to 4 A. The power supply is implemented with future-proof M12-L coded connectors.
The TBEC-LL-8IOLs are also provided with FLC (field logic controller) logic. This enables devices to take over simple controller tasks, pre-process data selectively and exchange it with higher-level controllers, allowing users to operate in small applications without the need for an additional PLC. In larger applications, the FLC technology relieves the load on the higher-level controller.
Configuration and programming are carried out via Turck Banner's ARGEE web-based programming environment, which enables the user to program conditions and actions very easily without the need for any additional software installed – even with mobile terminals in the field. The seamless communication of diagnostics and process data ensures data transparency for Industry 4.0 applications such as condition monitoring or predictive maintenance, increased machine availability as well as lower maintenance costs.
Read more...Condition monitoring control centre on a DIN-rail Turck Banner
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The IM18-CCM50 is a compact condition monitoring control centre for simple installation in the control cabinet. This enables the use of both the information of the integrated sensors for measuring door ...
Read more...Ethernet switches for harsh environments Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking IT in Manufacturing
Phoenix Contact’s FL Switch 1000NT series has been further expanded to introduce wide-temperature models with advanced approvals for process and maritime markets. These switches offer a robust metal housing, ...
Read more...New I/O range for field installation Phoenix Contact
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of I/O systems for control-cabinet-free automation with the new generation of the Axioline E I/O system. The devices have been designed to satisfy both current ...
Read more...Inductive sensors with IO-Link Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
Turck’s Banner’s new non-flush sensors set new standards with maximum accuracy and smart additional information for condition monitoring.
Read more...Linux-based condition monitoring platform Turck Banner
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Turck Banner’s compact IM18-CCM50 DIN rail control centre for collecting, processing and forwarding condition data to the IIoT can be configured for specific OEM requirements.