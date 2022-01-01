Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage

February 2022 Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control

Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems (BMS) and building automation systems (BAS). Just like its siblings, it comes in a durable, stylish and compact housing. The sensor implements a Modbus RTU protocol over a half-duplex RS-485 interface.

BP#05 works with a leak detection cable that reliably detects the presence of water and water-dissolved liquids. Unlike self-contained sensors that only detect the presence of water in their immediate vicinity, this cable – which can be up to 30 m in length – allows for guarding a large area. For example, the cable can be run along windowsills to safeguard against even minor leaks.

For added reliability and safety, the sensor features a -40°C to +85°C operating temperature range, inductor-less isolation of the detection circuit from its power and RS-485 bus, hot-swap protection, and ±65 V fault and short-circuit protection for the RS-485 lines.

To simplify the configuration and maintenance of BP#05 and all other Tibbo bus probes, the Web485 board (WebUSB-to-RS-485) – coupled with the BP test web app – allows the user to upgrade BP firmware, set Modbus IDs, change the baud rate, and poll and graph a sensor's output – all from within a browser. This even works on Android smartphones, simplifying configuration and maintenance in the field.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: +27 87 234 3244
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Total 3D linearisation: Best performance under all process conditions for DP transmitters
KROHNE Editor's Choice Flow Measurement & Control
Whether it be for pressure, flow, level, density or interface, applications with gases, liquids or steam: differential pressure (DP) measurement technology is suitable for nearly all processes while covering an extreme range of process temperatures and pressures.

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitter
WIKA Instruments Sensors & Transducers
Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored ...

Read more...
Torque sensor with separate head probes deep into machinery
Sensors & Transducers
Sensor Technology has extended its new range of torque sensors with a model that has the sensing head and electronics in separate housings.

Read more...
Factor 1 sensor for logistics applications
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck Banner adds rectangular version to Uprox sensor family for use in the price-sensitive transport and handling sector

Read more...
Transmitter for thermocouple sensor measurements
Mecosa Sensors & Transducers
INOR recently launched APAQ 130TC, a modern transmitter used for measurement with thermocouple sensors. The new transmitter is available in two variants: APAQ C130TC for mounting in the connection head ...

Read more...
Inductive sensors for high temperatures such as baking trays
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
For dynamic applications in hot areas, system builders can now choose from flexible cables and simple push/pull connectors.

Read more...
Engineers help British wine growers achieve success
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
English growers realise that like all developing industries, as production grows so the need for efficiency increases.

Read more...
Steierl-Pharma uses smart cameras to modernise its labelling processes
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Steierl-Pharma of Herrsching, Germany, relies on the support of Omron automation experts for state-of-the-art labelling technology. By using a new labelling system with smart camera technology, the company ...

Read more...
Brewery benefits from IO-Link devices
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Marston’s recently undertook a review of the fine ale room tank level indication system, to address certain issues.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved