Sensors & Transducers



Inductive sensors for high temperatures such as baking trays

February 2022 Sensors & Transducers

INTT inductive sensors for extreme temperature ranges, available from ASSTech, detect metal objects contactlessly at ambient temperatures of up to 250°C. This new series, manufactured by Wenglor, has two new features that make it even more robust and flexible. For dynamic applications in hot areas, system builders can now choose from flexible cables and simple push/pull connectors. The plug-in sensor heads are easy to replace. The analysis module is also located directly in the M12 sensor plug. This innovative feature offers great added value for users who design or operate drying ovens for paint or surface coatings.

The INTT sensors have a long service of up five years. If the sensors need to be replaced due to mechanical damage, the new series can be replaced in just one simple movement, even at high heat. The exchangeable sensor heads are connected to the system via a plug-in cable. Using fire-resistant gloves the flexible cable can be easily disconnected from the sensor.

Another advantage is the expansion of the cable range that now also includes an option for dynamic applications. Despite the temperatures of up to 250°C, the new cables are flexible and therefore ideal for dynamic applications on lifting platforms or elevator systems with skid beams. The new cables also have a service life that is 10 times longer than their predecessors in dynamic applications making them extremely reliable and durable. The analysis module of the sensor is not integrated in an external housing, but directly in the plug with its small and compact design. This saves on additional installation work and costs.

The INTT inductive sensors offer all performance values of the established INTT series. These include long service life over five years, the extensive temperature range between -10 °C and +250 °C and the large switching distances between 15 mm and 40 mm. The PWIS-free INTT series can be parameterised via an IO-Link interface. With the integrated weproTec technology, several sensors can be installed directly next to each other in the tightest of spaces without interfering with each other.

The sensors are used in particular in drying ovens in the automotive industry for precise positioning of skid beams. Inductive sensors are also suitable for extrusion of aluminium profiles, for the detection of goods carriers in the steel industry or for the detection of baking trays in large bakeries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


