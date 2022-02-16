Factor 1 sensor for logistics applications

The active face of the NI40UE-QV40 can be positioned in five directions without the use of tools.
Turck Banner is expanding the proven Uprox series with the NI40UE-QV40 inductive proximity switch. This is a rectangular Efficiency Line variant that has been optimised with a focus on flexibility, short commissioning times and price-sensitive applications in logistics and material handling tasks. The Factor 1 sensor also detects smaller metal targets very well when approached from the side, as is common in target applications. The NI40UE-QV40 sensor head can be positioned in five directions without tools, saving time and simplifying mechanical installation and increasing its flexibility.
The sensor is magnetic field resistant up to 300 mT and meets the requirements of protection type IP68. With these characteristic values and a temperature resistance of -30 to +85°C, it meets the most demanding requirements regarding availability and operational reliability. The NI40UE-QV40 is offered as an NPN and PNP sensor.
