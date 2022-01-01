Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Sensors & Transducers



Print this page printer friendly version

Differential pressure transmitter

February 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored for application in appropriate systems. The development of the transmitter in accordance with the demands of SIL (safety integrated level) IEC 61508 also makes it applicable for plants with special safety requirements.

This differential pressure transmitter is suitable for many industrial measuring requirements, such as flow measurement using differential pressure transducers, level measurement in open or closed tanks, or filter and pump monitoring. With its mounted diaphragm seals, it is also suitable for harsh process conditions.

As a result of the available measuring ranges from -10 to +10 mbar to -16 to +16 bar (-0,15 to +0,15 psi to -240 to +240 psi) and a static pressure limitation of up to 400 bar (5800 psi), the instrument can be used in almost any application. Internal digital signal processing, combined with proven sensors, guarantees high accuracy and long-term stability.

There are seven different case versions available, making it possible to select a variant suited to many operating environment. The case itself can be rotated through 330 degrees and is available in plastic, aluminium and stainless steel.

An electropolished stainless steel case (316L) is available to meet the high demands of the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Service and configuration at the instrument is carried out using the optional display and operating module which can be fitted in four positions. The operating menu has a simple and self-explanatory structure and many selectable languages. Alternatively, the operating parameters can be set using the PACTware free and non-proprietary configuration software. An instrument-specific DTM enables easy integration into corresponding process control systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 621 0000
Email: sales.za@wika.com
www: www.wika.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about WIKA Instruments


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart radar sensors for rugged environments
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
With protection to IP69K and a shock-resistance of 100 G, the IO-Link devices are also suitable for rugged outdoor applications.

Read more...
Engineers help British wine growers achieve success
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
English growers realise that like all developing industries, as production grows so the need for efficiency increases.

Read more...
Steierl-Pharma uses smart cameras to modernise its labelling processes
Omron Electronics Sensors & Transducers
Steierl-Pharma of Herrsching, Germany, relies on the support of Omron automation experts for state-of-the-art labelling technology. By using a new labelling system with smart camera technology, the company ...

Read more...
Pressure sensor for industrial applications
WIKA Instruments Pressure Measurement & Control
WIKA’s model MTF-1 pressure sensor module is a simple and flexible option for integrating pressure measurement into a wide variety of applications.

Read more...
Brewery benefits from IO-Link devices
ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers
Marston’s recently undertook a review of the fine ale room tank level indication system, to address certain issues.

Read more...
Inductive sensors with IO-Link
Turck Banner Sensors & Transducers
Turck’s Banner’s new non-flush sensors set new standards with maximum accuracy and smart additional information for condition monitoring.

Read more...
WIKA SA opens online shop
WIKA Instruments News
Now customers in South Africa can order measurement technology directly from the manufacturer – simple, quick, secure.

Read more...
New compact capacitive sensor
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Instrotech has introduced a new series of capacitive sensors with more compact dimensions than older sensors on the market.

Read more...
Hot and cold rolling mills
Morton Controls Sensors & Transducers
One of the major consumables in steel production is the oil in water emulsion used to spray on the mill rollers to cool, lubricate and improve the finish of the final product, as well as assist with corrosion prevention and control friction.

Read more...
Controlling moisture content is crucial in food processing
SECO Process Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
When it comes to food processing, excess moisture can ruin products and create unnecessary waste, economic losses and decreased productivity.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved