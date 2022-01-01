Differential pressure transmitter

Wika’s model DPT-20, with its 4-20 mA, 4-20 mA Hart, Foundation Fieldbus or Profibus PA output signals, combined with the intrinsic safety or flameproof enclosure ignition protection type, is tailored for application in appropriate systems. The development of the transmitter in accordance with the demands of SIL (safety integrated level) IEC 61508 also makes it applicable for plants with special safety requirements.

This differential pressure transmitter is suitable for many industrial measuring requirements, such as flow measurement using differential pressure transducers, level measurement in open or closed tanks, or filter and pump monitoring. With its mounted diaphragm seals, it is also suitable for harsh process conditions.

As a result of the available measuring ranges from -10 to +10 mbar to -16 to +16 bar (-0,15 to +0,15 psi to -240 to +240 psi) and a static pressure limitation of up to 400 bar (5800 psi), the instrument can be used in almost any application. Internal digital signal processing, combined with proven sensors, guarantees high accuracy and long-term stability.

There are seven different case versions available, making it possible to select a variant suited to many operating environment. The case itself can be rotated through 330 degrees and is available in plastic, aluminium and stainless steel.

An electropolished stainless steel case (316L) is available to meet the high demands of the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Service and configuration at the instrument is carried out using the optional display and operating module which can be fitted in four positions. The operating menu has a simple and self-explanatory structure and many selectable languages. Alternatively, the operating parameters can be set using the PACTware free and non-proprietary configuration software. An instrument-specific DTM enables easy integration into corresponding process control systems.

