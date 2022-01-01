Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Gaining valuable insights into your power infrastructure

February 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

By Vladimir Milovanovic, vice president, Power Systems, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.


In an era where South Africa faces a continuous and uphill battle in stabilising its energy provision, many businesses are focused on alternative resources and backup supply such as UPSs, generators and inverters.

However, companies still need to manage their current power infrastructure, which makes a compelling case for electrical power management systems. At its core, a power management system can simplify organisational operations whilst providing real insights into efficiency and processes.

At Schneider Electric we often get asked: why do I need to manage my power? The simple answer is that electrical systems are getting more complex. Loads and process complexities have increased and power systems have become more distributed and sensitive.

Facilities today depend on their electrical distribution infrastructure to keep operations running. These can range from large and critical facilities such as data centres, hospitals and airports to industrial plants and commercial buildings or campuses.

Power management systems help ensure the safe, reliable, efficient and compliant operation of electrical distribution systems, including the assets connected and offer benefits such as:

• Avoiding electrical fires and preventing shock.

• Recovering from outages more quickly and safely.

• Improving uptime by avoiding unplanned outages.

• Finding ways to reduce energy costs.

• Optimising maintenance and getting more life from electrical assets.

• Simplifying the process of acquiring and maintaining compliance to standards and regulations and legislating for things such as energy management, carbon emissions and power quality.

How does a power management system work?

A power management system forms part of the digitalised power distribution network, including connected devices and sensors that collect data from key points across the electrical infrastructure.

Additionally, real-time power information can be acquired from standalone power metering devices or from those that have embedded metering capabilities such as protection relays, breaker trip units, motor control units and variable speed drives (VSD).

All organisational electrical assets can then be monitored 24/7 including transformers, medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear, generators, transfer switches, power control panels, distribution panels, motor control centres, UPSs and harmonic filters.

The above then provides real-time analysis of power conditions and quality, how efficiently energy is being consumed and equipment health. This electrical power data can then be shared with building management systems (BMS), scada, industrial automation or enterprise energy management systems which don’t have the analytical and visualisation tools required to manage organisations’ electrical infrastructure.

Power management systems therefore provide the operational intelligence required for the real-time operation and maintenance of electrical assets and the power distribution network as a whole

How does it help you?

There have been significant advancements in power and energy analytics tools that provide greater ease-of-use for facility teams. Power management systems also cover myriad applications to address:

• Electrical system health and efficiency, which also identifies overloads and is used for fault finding.

• Capacity management, which includes analysing historical trends. This is especially vital when operating a critical facility with backup power systems, such as hospitals or data centres.

• Equipment monitoring. Often power quality problems lie within your own electrical distribution system. As facilities modernise to improve energy efficiency, the addition of LED lighting, VSDs and automation equipment can produce harmonics and distortion.

• Power event analysis. Electrical distribution networks regularly experience power disturbances that travel extremely quickly through the system and are short-lived. Advanced power quality monitoring devices capture these disturbances at distributed points in the system and provide important analytical information.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power analyser with RS-232 C interface
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis ...

Read more...
World’s first replacement of SF6 in existing high-voltage equipment
Electrical Power & Protection
The innovation called EconiQ retrofill uses eco-efficient gas mixture to support National Grid in achieving their sustainability targets.

Read more...
Why a commercial UPS should never be used in an industrial application
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
In applications with harsh environments, an industrial UPS should be the automatic choice due to higher safety levels, less risk of expensive downtime due to power failures, a longer lifespan and reduced servicing costs.

Read more...
TeSys Giga with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.

Read more...
Zest WEG minimises downtime at local mine
Zest WEG Group Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Zest WEG has supplied one of its locally manufactured MV switchboards to a gold producer in Gauteng.

Read more...
IaaS – paying for the experience but not the assets
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Infrastructure-as-a-Service has emerged as a feasible option that maintains crucial infrastructure such as IT, power consumption and business continuity while organisations focus on their core business.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for auto plant
Electrical Power & Protection
An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.

Read more...
Low profile 5 kW PSU with outputs up to 200 VDC
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac has announced the addition of a low-profile enclosure to the HPT5K0 series of high efficiency 5 kW AC-DC power supply modules.

Read more...
DC-DC converters
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers an extensive portfolio of power converters.

Read more...
AC-DC power supplies
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved