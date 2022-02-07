Editor's Choice
World’s first replacement of SF6 in existing high-voltage equipment

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Hitachi Energy and National Grid have successfully energised a pilot project replacing SF6 in installed high-voltage gas-insulated lines with an eco-efficient fluoronitrile-based gas mixture. This retrofill solution, in Richborough, UK is part of Hitachi Energy’s EconiQ portfolio which is designed to deliver a superior environmental performance compared to conventional solutions.

SF6 pilot replacement project.
As one of the world’s largest investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities, National Grid has the ambition to remove all SF6 from its fleet by 2050. In this pioneering project, National Grid has replaced SF6 from 420-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated lines installed in 2016, eliminating 755 kilograms of SF6. This is equivalent to taking approximately 100 passenger cars off the road.

For decades, SF6 has been used in the electrical industry due to its excellent insulation and current interruption properties. However, it has a high global warming potential (GWP) and requires careful handling. Hitachi Energy is continuously reducing the use of SF6, improving its lifecycle management and accelerating the development of eco-efficient products.

“We have a responsibility to help our customers like National Grid to accelerate the energy transition,” said Markus Heimbach, managing director of High Voltage Products business in Hitachi Energy. “Innovative EconiQ retrofill technology for installed gas-insulated lines along with the new EconiQ switchgear and breakers portfolio will enable our customers and the industry as a whole, to reduce carbon footprint and rapidly transition to eco-efficient solutions.”

“Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time and this new transformational green technology will help achieve wide-scale decarbonisation on our electricity transmission network. The retrofill solution replaces SF6, cutting emissions and network outages at the same time as saving costs by avoiding the need to spend on costly replacement equipment”, said Chris Bennett, acting president of National Grid. “We are proud to be working with Hitachi Energy and to demonstrate a practical solution to a significant issue in the energy industry’s transition to net zero.”

EconiQ is Hitachi Energy’s eco-efficient portfolio for sustainability, where products, services and solutions are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. Recently, the company announced the acceleration of its development of eco-efficient solutions, outlining its extensive EconiQ roadmap of switchgear and breakers in various voltage levels. Hitachi Energy has placed sustainability at the heart of its purpose and is advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

