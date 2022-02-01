Power analyser with RS-232 C interface

Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical 1-phase and 3-phase systems. The detailed representation of the different currents, voltages and frequencies, harmonics, apparent, reactive and active powers, as well as the available menu items such as waveform display, bar chart, trend display, event list and vector graphic, enable extensive analysis functions for engineers and technicians in the industrial and service area. Due to the handy design and the complete measuring accessories, this device can also be used ideally in the field service.
Read more...Dry-type transformers for auto plant
Electrical Power & Protection
An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.