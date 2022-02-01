Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Power analyser with RS-232 C interface

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical 1-phase and 3-phase systems. The detailed representation of the different currents, voltages and frequencies, harmonics, apparent, reactive and active powers, as well as the available menu items such as waveform display, bar chart, trend display, event list and vector graphic, enable extensive analysis functions for engineers and technicians in the industrial and service area. Due to the handy design and the complete measuring accessories, this device can also be used ideally in the field service.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

World’s first replacement of SF6 in existing high-voltage equipment
Electrical Power & Protection
The innovation called EconiQ retrofill uses eco-efficient gas mixture to support National Grid in achieving their sustainability targets.

Read more...
Why a commercial UPS should never be used in an industrial application
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
In applications with harsh environments, an industrial UPS should be the automatic choice due to higher safety levels, less risk of expensive downtime due to power failures, a longer lifespan and reduced servicing costs.

Read more...
TeSys Giga with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.

Read more...
Zest WEG minimises downtime at local mine
Zest WEG Group Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Zest WEG has supplied one of its locally manufactured MV switchboards to a gold producer in Gauteng.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for auto plant
Electrical Power & Protection
An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitter with scalable measuring range
Vepac Electronics Pressure Measurement & Control
The Halstrup Walcher P 26 differential pressure transmitter is designed for pressure monitoring applications in cleanrooms, laboratories, pharmaceutical plants and operating theatres, as well as for special uses in machine and plant construction.

Read more...
Low profile 5 kW PSU with outputs up to 200 VDC
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac has announced the addition of a low-profile enclosure to the HPT5K0 series of high efficiency 5 kW AC-DC power supply modules.

Read more...
DC-DC converters
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers an extensive portfolio of power converters.

Read more...
AC-DC power supplies
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W.

Read more...
Schneider boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved