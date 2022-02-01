Power analyser with RS-232 C interface

Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. The PeakTech P 4145 3-phase power analyser offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical 1-phase and 3-phase systems. The detailed representation of the different currents, voltages and frequencies, harmonics, apparent, reactive and active powers, as well as the available menu items such as waveform display, bar chart, trend display, event list and vector graphic, enable extensive analysis functions for engineers and technicians in the industrial and service area. Due to the handy design and the complete measuring accessories, this device can also be used ideally in the field service.

Further reading:

The innovation called EconiQ retrofill uses eco-efficient gas mixture to support National Grid in achieving their sustainability targets.In applications with harsh environments, an industrial UPS should be the automatic choice due to higher safety levels, less risk of expensive downtime due to power failures, a longer lifespan and reduced servicing costs.Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.Zest WEG has supplied one of its locally manufactured MV switchboards to a gold producer in Gauteng.An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.The Halstrup Walcher P 26 differential pressure transmitter is designed for pressure monitoring applications in cleanrooms, laboratories, pharmaceutical plants and operating theatres, as well as for special uses in machine and plant construction.Vepac has announced the addition of a low-profile enclosure to the HPT5K0 series of high efficiency 5 kW AC-DC power supply modules.Vepac Electronics offers an extensive portfolio of power converters.Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W.Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.