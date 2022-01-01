Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors

February 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact M12 push-lock connectors designed for assembly enable easy and reliable conductor connection.

There is no need for a screwdriver or an extra helping hand. Rigid and pre-treated conductors are conveniently wired without tools by means of direct insertion. Connecting litz wires or conductors with a large cross-section is a simple case of using the levers to open and close the clamping chambers of the connector. Connected conductors can also be released again in the same way.

The colour-coded and numerical identification of the contact holder levers ensures the correct assignment of conductors, so that connection errors are prevented. The long-term stable, vibration-resistant PE connection to all metal components provides protection against electric shock. Optional shielding enables interference-free transmission and reliable system operation.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





