Tool-free cabling with M12 push-lock connectors

February 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Confined spaces and customised cable lengths are becoming increasingly common when it comes to the cabling of machines and systems. Whether for signal, data or power transmission, the Phoenix Contact M12 push-lock connectors designed for assembly enable easy and reliable conductor connection.

There is no need for a screwdriver or an extra helping hand. Rigid and pre-treated conductors are conveniently wired without tools by means of direct insertion. Connecting litz wires or conductors with a large cross-section is a simple case of using the levers to open and close the clamping chambers of the connector. Connected conductors can also be released again in the same way.

The colour-coded and numerical identification of the contact holder levers ensures the correct assignment of conductors, so that connection errors are prevented. The long-term stable, vibration-resistant PE connection to all metal components provides protection against electric shock. Optional shielding enables interference-free transmission and reliable system operation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Email: sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Further reading:

Easy recording of weather data
Phoenix Contact PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Phoenix Contact’s pre-installed solution with PLCnext Control records the values of wind speed and direction, temperature, irradiation, humidity and the amount of precipitation.

Read more...
Amphenol circular connectors available from RS Components
RS Components SA Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Extensive series of M8x1 D-coded devices delivers best-in-class data and power signal integrity for Ethernet industrial automation applications.

Read more...
Pratley’s flameproof junction box
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
By combining a flameproof junction box with its Kwikblok terminals, Pratley can prevent arcing across the connections themselves.

Read more...
Type 2 push-in surge protection
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The VAL-MS PT surge protective device from Phoenix Contact is its first type 2 protective device with push-in connection technology.

Read more...
Rittal and Eplan join forces to add value for customers
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
By joining forces, sister companies Rittal and Eplan deliver solutions to speed up processes and boost productivity.

Read more...
Phoenix Contact’s AIO product family
Phoenix Contact Industrial Computer Hardware
Solutions in the AIO product family from Phoenix Contact are used for programming, operating and monitoring machines and systems.

Read more...
Adjustable cable gland is easy to fit
Pratley Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Pratley, produces a uniquely adjustable cable gland that fits any size armouring.

Read more...
Energy data acquisition made easy
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.

Read more...
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets
Legrand Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Legrand’s Atlantic stainless steel cabinets have been designed for safe use in corrosive conditions and in areas requiring a high level of hygiene.

Read more...
NearFi couplers for contactless power and data transmission
Phoenix Contact Industrial Wireless
By launching NearFi, Phoenix Contact has introduced a new, innovative technology for contactless power and data transmission in the near-field range.

Read more...










