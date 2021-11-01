Editor's Choice
Obituary: Steven James Meyer
January 1957 - January 2022

January 2022 News SAIMC

It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden death of SA Instrumentation & Control Editor, Steven Meyer.

Steven joined Technews in October 2007 in the position of Deputy Editor. His engineering background was in marine engineering, smelting, military optics system design and business development at the CSIR and the Department of Trade and Industry. He soon found an affinity for process control and instrumentation and was promoted to Editor of SA Instrumentation & Control. During his tenure as Editor, he worked closely with the SAIMC (Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Control) and gained much respect within this association and with our many clients and colleagues with whom he was associated over the years.

A quiet man with a dry and slightly off-beat sense of humour, Steven had many and varied interests. He loved classic rock from the 70s, and was a huge fan of cricket, rugby and Formula 1. He devoured documentaries and took an avid interest in the stock market. But nothing came close to his interest in and passion for technology and in particular the magazine he edited for 15 years. Sitting in the ‘hot seat’ and privy to the latest cutting-edge technology, Steven’s insights and enthusiasm stood us in good stead and ensured that the magazine kept up with the fast pace of development in the control and automation world. He was so proud of SA Instrumentation & Control and was an unfailing cheerleader of the sales and production teams where he was always ready to listen and add value with his keen understanding and vision wherever he could.

Dependable, reliable and a true gentleman, Steven will be sorely missed by everyone at Technews and especially by the SA Instrumentation & Control team.


