Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Server engine for increasing machine learning requirements

January 2022 IT in Manufacturing

With TwinCAT Machine Learning Server as an additional inference engine, TwinCAT Machine Learning also meets the increasingly growing requirements of machine learning (ML) or deep learning for industrial applications. This is because ML models are becoming more and more complex, the execution speed is expected to increase and greater flexibility of inference engines is demanded with respect to ML models.

TwinCAT Machine Learning Server is a standard TwinCAT PLC library and a so-called near-real-time inference engine, i.e., in contrast to the two previous engines, it is not executed in hard real-time, but in a separate process on the IPC. In return, basically all AI models can be executed in the server engine and this with full support of the standardised exchange format Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX). Furthermore, there are AI-optimised hardware options for this TwinCAT product that enable scalable performance.

The TwinCAT Machine Learning Server can operate in classic parallelisation on CPU kernels, either using the integrated GPU of the Beckhoff Industrial PCs or accessing dedicated GPUs, e.g., from NVIDIA. This provides an inference engine with maximum flexibility in terms of models and high performance in terms of hardware. Applications can be found in predictive and prescriptive models as well as in machine vision and robotics. Examples include image-based methods for sorting or evaluating products, for defect classification as well as defect or product localisation and for calculating gripping positions.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

The importance of good project management
Iritron IT in Manufacturing
A structured way of organising work can help identify and resolve problems in an efficient manner before the implications have a chance to escalate.

Read more...
Experience Eplan Platform 2022
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
Eplan heralds the future of electrotechnical engineering with a focus on ease-of-use for both experienced users and for newcomers to its software.

Read more...
Is your company still using paper-based maintenance procedures?
KVMTech IT in Manufacturing
To better manage compliance and calibration services, it is critical to choose a solution with global asset compliance at the core.

Read more...
TwinCAT for test rig automation
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Flexibility and high performance in control program generation for endurance testing.

Read more...
Digital transformation in mining
Endress+Hauser South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The mining industry is in a prime position to benefit from the adoption of digital technology across its operations.

Read more...
EtherCAT saves space in wind turbines
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
At this year’s Husum Wind during September, Beckhoff demonstrated its many years of know-how and its broad product range for the wind power industry.

Read more...
Get full value from factory floor data with data sciences
Omron Electronics IT in Manufacturing
Valuable information needs to be extracted from the data and presented to the right audience, at the right time and in the right way.

Read more...
Collaboration in the automation ecosystem
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
Data created in the engineering process must be shared with everyone involved in the process.

Read more...
Controlling power generation with TwinCAT software
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Researchers are implementing innovative new control methods on Beckhoff embedded PCs running TwinCAT to validate their grid-forming control methods.

Read more...
Siemens’ software for digital transformation of automotive design
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Model-based development process and systems are used in Japan and globally to adapt to the biggest automotive transformation in 100 years.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved