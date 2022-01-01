Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Zest supplies traction transformers for rail network

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

As an established supplier to South Africa’s rail sector, Zest WEG will be supplying specialised traction transformers for new substations serving rail lines in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

According to Dillon Govender, sector specialist at Zest WEG, the company is supplying six 6 MVA units that will step down from 88 kV to 1220 V and two more 6 MVA units stepping down from 44 kV to 1220 V. All the transformers will feature a dual output, as well as tertiary windings for small power applications like lighting in the area.

“This is part of an important fast track project and the order follows a number of successful deliveries of these complex transformers by Zest WEG over the years,” says Govender. “The units are designed to customer specifications and manufactured in line with global standards.”

Through its workshop facilities in Gauteng, Zest WEG has become well known as a 100% local manufacturer of power, distribution and traction transformers for customers within South Africa and has supplied well beyond the borders.

“We have established considerable local capacity in transformer manufacture, reflected in the growing confidence of customers in our design and production capabilities,” adds Govender. “We are also able to leverage the value of being part of the WEG Group by drawing on the skills of experts from our Brazilian facilities.”

This allows Zest WEG to upgrade local skills through training and skill sharing by specialist engineers and technicians, whenever necessary. This corporate relationship has also allowed the company to broaden its local offerings, at the same time as creating jobs and upskilling local employees.

“Zest WEG’s depth of expertise means that we can also conduct design work locally, to meet the specific requirements of customers,” concludes Govender. “Our strong local footprint includes offering the necessary service support to customers, ensuring that we can provide the necessary backup for all our equipment.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 723 6000
Email: info@zestweg.com
www: www.zestweg.com
Articles: More information and articles about Zest WEG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

TeSys Giga with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.

Read more...
Zest WEG minimises downtime at local mine
Zest WEG Group Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Zest WEG has supplied one of its locally manufactured MV switchboards to a gold producer in Gauteng.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for auto plant
Electrical Power & Protection
An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions.

Read more...
Low profile 5 kW PSU with outputs up to 200 VDC
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac has announced the addition of a low-profile enclosure to the HPT5K0 series of high efficiency 5 kW AC-DC power supply modules.

Read more...
DC-DC converters
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers an extensive portfolio of power converters.

Read more...
AC-DC power supplies
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W.

Read more...
Schneider boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters.

Read more...
Cummins offers a range of solutions for load-shedding and back-up power
Electrical Power & Protection
Cummins’ technology is particularly suited to dealing with load-shedding due to features such as full load acceptance for critical equipment.

Read more...
Differential pressure transmitter for asymmetric pressure differentials
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
Halstrup Walcher’s PS 17 differential pressure transmitter has been designed to measure asymmetric pressure differentials in standard applications.

Read more...
Compact voltage tester without batteries
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The Profisafe LSP 4 is a compact voltage tester without batteries and all test functions are maintenance-free.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved