Zest supplies traction transformers for rail network

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

As an established supplier to South Africa’s rail sector, Zest WEG will be supplying specialised traction transformers for new substations serving rail lines in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

According to Dillon Govender, sector specialist at Zest WEG, the company is supplying six 6 MVA units that will step down from 88 kV to 1220 V and two more 6 MVA units stepping down from 44 kV to 1220 V. All the transformers will feature a dual output, as well as tertiary windings for small power applications like lighting in the area.

“This is part of an important fast track project and the order follows a number of successful deliveries of these complex transformers by Zest WEG over the years,” says Govender. “The units are designed to customer specifications and manufactured in line with global standards.”

Through its workshop facilities in Gauteng, Zest WEG has become well known as a 100% local manufacturer of power, distribution and traction transformers for customers within South Africa and has supplied well beyond the borders.

“We have established considerable local capacity in transformer manufacture, reflected in the growing confidence of customers in our design and production capabilities,” adds Govender. “We are also able to leverage the value of being part of the WEG Group by drawing on the skills of experts from our Brazilian facilities.”

This allows Zest WEG to upgrade local skills through training and skill sharing by specialist engineers and technicians, whenever necessary. This corporate relationship has also allowed the company to broaden its local offerings, at the same time as creating jobs and upskilling local employees.

“Zest WEG’s depth of expertise means that we can also conduct design work locally, to meet the specific requirements of customers,” concludes Govender. “Our strong local footprint includes offering the necessary service support to customers, ensuring that we can provide the necessary backup for all our equipment.”

