Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

2-channel EtherCAT motion interface

January 2022 Motion Control & Drives

The EL7062 2-channel EtherCAT Terminal is designed for the direct connection of two stepper motors in the medium power range of up to 3 A and for a voltage range of 8-48 V. With flexible parameterisation and minimised channel costs, the motion interface is suitable for a wide range of applications and for price-sensitive stepper motor applications.

In an extremely compact form factor, the EL7062 EtherCAT Terminal contains stepper motor output stage, two digital inputs for limit switches and one encoder interface per channel for a wide range of 5 V encoders. Via parameterisation, the EL7062 can be flexibly adapted to the motor to be operated and the corresponding application requirements. With regard to the input encoder signal, the entire spectrum of TTL encoders (5 V differential, single-ended/open collector) is supported. Particularly smooth and precise motor operation is ensured by very high-resolution micro-stepping.

The maximum total output current is 6 A, so that typically two 3 A stepper motors can be operated. This can also be configured variably, i.e., the motion interface can also be configured for a 2 and a 4 A motor, for example. With the ZB8610 fan module, which is available as an accessory, the maximum power even increases to 5 A per channel. The use of the EL7062 2-channel variant significantly reduces the channel price compared to the 1-channel solutions.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

ABB robotics offers a taste of the future
ABB South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Food and beverage manufacturers increasingly need more flexibility on their production lines to enable them to adapt to changing consumer tastes and demands.

Read more...
Accelerating high-precision assembly of micro-optics
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
PC-based control technology automates component assembly.

Read more...
The MX-System: the controller becomes a modular control cabinet
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
The new MX-System from Beckhoff is quite simply a revolution in control cabinet construction.

Read more...
BMG extends bearing portfolio
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s bearings portfolio has been enriched with the addition of the new RN series, launched recently by leading global bearing manufacturer, Rexnord.

Read more...
Omron’s Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation Integrated Development Environment boosts productivity
Omron Electronics Motion Control & Drives
Logic, motion, robotics, HMI, vision, sensing, safety and 3D simulation are all integrated within a single platform.

Read more...
Server engine for increasing machine learning requirements
Beckhoff Automation IT in Manufacturing
TwinCAT Machine Learning offers further inference engine.

Read more...
TwinCAT for test rig automation
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Flexibility and high performance in control program generation for endurance testing.

Read more...
Conveyor chain for special applications
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s comprehensive range of power transmission components incorporates ZMC industrial conveyor chains that offer dependable service in diverse applications, especially in food production.

Read more...
Real-time-capable data communication via OPC UA
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Direct integration of OPC UA Pub/Sub in TwinCAT 3.

Read more...
BMG’S Nord IE5+ motor generation
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG and German precision engineers, Getriebebau Nord, entered a partnership agreement in 1996 to assemble, distribute and support Nord Drive Systems throughout southern Africa.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved