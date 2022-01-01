Omron’s Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation Integrated Development Environment boosts productivity

Omron’s updated Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation Integrated Development Environment (IDE) with 3D simulation integrates and verifies the movements of robots and peripheral devices. It can digitally reproduce the entire facility to verify the operation to the same accuracy as that of an actual machine. This helps companies to introduce new efficiencies to their processes and production capacity.
The IDE facilitates design through advance verification. It uses simulations that ‘meet the need’ for rapid changes in production sites, shorter delivery times for equipment development, high-precision assembly and simultaneous start-up of production lines at multiple sites.
The new Sysmac Studio 3D Simulation can be purchased by simply adding optional licences for simulation functions to the Sysmac Studio programming software of Omron's flagship NJ/NX Series automation controllers.
“Conventional simulators use dedicated software, which is expensive and requires specialist expertise. If the software is different from the controller, it’s difficult to match the simulation results with the actual machine operation,” comments Josep Lario, Omron’s EMEA product marketing manager, Software, IPC and Visualisation. “This is the first IDE in the industry to control and verify robots and other peripheral equipment in a single operation. This enhances the efficiency of facility design and shortens the time needed to confirm the production capacity of the equipment, start-up and modifications.”
Main features include:
• Single software for motion, logic sequencing, safety, drives, vision and HMI.
• Fully compliant with open standard IEC 61131-3.
• Supports ladder, structured text and in-line ST programming with a rich instruction set.
• CAM editor for easy programming of complex motion profiles.
• One simulation tool for sequence and motion in a 3D environment.
• Advanced security function, with 32-digit security password.
Read more...BMG extends bearing portfolio Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s bearings portfolio has been enriched with the addition of the new RN series, launched recently by leading global bearing manufacturer, Rexnord.
Read more...Conveyor chain for special applications Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s comprehensive range of power transmission components incorporates ZMC industrial conveyor chains that offer dependable service in diverse applications, especially in food production.
Read more...BMG’S Nord IE5+ motor generation Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG and German precision engineers, Getriebebau Nord, entered a partnership agreement in 1996 to assemble, distribute and support Nord Drive Systems throughout southern Africa.
Read more...Omron joins The Valuable 500 Omron Electronics
News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.