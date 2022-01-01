Hitachi Energy launches IdentiQ digital twin for sustainable, flexible and secure power grids
January 2022
Electrical Power & Protection
Hitachi Energy has launched IdentiQ, its digital twin solution for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and power quality solutions. IdentiQ will help to advance the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure, accelerating the transition towards a carbon-neutral future.
IdentiQ is the digital twin of a HVDC converter station, STATCOM or other power quality solution. It provides all the relevant asset information, analytics and operational data in an intuitive and easy-to-navigate dashboard, which users can customise to match their needs. The platform includes 3D interactive visualisation of the complete asset, combined with one-click access to all the associated plant and equipment information, including engineering documentation, operational and maintenance procedures, safety training and live operational data for monitoring and analytics.
“IdentiQ is a game-changing digital twin solution built on our unique domain expertise and leadership in power grid technologies and innovation,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “It is a significant addition to Hitachi Energy’s digital offering and supports our customers’ efforts to continuously enhance the efficiency and reliability of their grid investments.”
IdentiQ will enable customers to improve the management of power grid assets by clustering all information into one digital location for seamless access by all operational functions. This approach stands at the core of Hitachi Energy’s vision for digital twin technology: delivering the right resources and information to the right people at the right time for optimised operations and smarter decision making.
For more information contact Rebecca Bleasdale, Hitachi Energy, +41 78 643 2613, rebecca.bleasdale@hitachienergy.com, www.hitahienergy.com
