The Profisafe LSP 4 is a compact voltage tester without batteries and all test functions are maintenance-free. Voltage display by LCD and LED with continuity, phase and rotating field direction tester.





The ProfiSafe LSP 4 is a particularly handy voltage tester that makes daily work easier thanks to its clear display and very easy operation. It is the ideal test tool for trade and industry.

Voltage tester:

• Precise display of voltages 12-690 VAC/DC.

• Voltage proof – CAT IV 600 V – VDE certified.

• Clear LED display for dangerous voltage.

• Complete voltage display without battery – maintenance-free.

• Backlit LCD display.

Continuity tester:

• Continuity test with green LED.

Phase and rotating field direction tester:

• Phase tester with display.

• Rotary field tester with LCD display.

• Phase and rotating field direction testers can be used with gloves.

Other functions:

• Easy operation.

• Isolation fault detection through two-colour cable isolation.

