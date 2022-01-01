The Profisafe LSP 4 is a compact voltage tester without batteries and all test functions are maintenance-free. Voltage display by LCD and LED with continuity, phase and rotating field direction tester.
The ProfiSafe LSP 4 is a particularly handy voltage tester that makes daily work easier thanks to its clear display and very easy operation. It is the ideal test tool for trade and industry.
Voltage tester:
• Precise display of voltages 12-690 VAC/DC.
• Voltage proof – CAT IV 600 V – VDE certified.
• Clear LED display for dangerous voltage.
• Complete voltage display without battery – maintenance-free.
• Backlit LCD display.
Continuity tester:
• Continuity test with green LED.
Phase and rotating field direction tester:
• Phase tester with display.
• Rotary field tester with LCD display.
• Phase and rotating field direction testers can be used with gloves.
Other functions:
• Easy operation.
• Isolation fault detection through two-colour cable isolation.
