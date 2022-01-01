Differential pressure transmitter for asymmetric pressure differentials

Halstrup Walcher’s PS 17 differential pressure transmitter has been designed to measure asymmetric pressure differentials in standard applications. This differential pressure transmitter is particularly well suited for monitoring filters and pressures in standard HVAC applications.

DIP switches allow users to configure the output signal and switchable measurement ranges (optional). Settings provide an option for conversion to a root-extracted output signal (displayed as a % of the maximum output value). An internal button is also available for performing a zero-point correction or fine-tuning the end value.

An optional display allows users to read the measured value directly on site in Pa or kPa. With an optional time constant (up to 10 s), the instrument can produce an attenuated output signal, even under unstable pressure conditions. An optional two-wire version of the device is also available for reducing wiring complexity. In addition to simple wall-mounting with just two screws, the PS 17 is also suitable for mounting on top-hat rails.

Other features include:

• Robust ABS housing with protection class IP 67 for mounting on top-hat rails or a wall (with just two screws).

• Comes with either a defined measurement range or with the option of alternating between four measurement ranges.

• Adjustable output signal 0/2-10 V or 0/4-20 mA.

• Adjustable output signal attenuation of up to 10 s.

• LCD (optional).

• Can be calibrated.

• Zero-point calibration via an external voltage signal lowers maintenance requirements.

• An adjustable limit switch allows users to connect equipment such as fans or signalling devices and eliminates additional switching processes (optional).

