BMG extends bearing portfolio

January 2022 Motion Control & Drives

BMG’s bearings portfolio extends from precision miniature bearings used in machine tools and electronics applications, to giant-size bearings that meet high demands in steel and mining. This range has been enriched with the addition of the new RN series, which was launched recently by leading global bearing manufacturer, Rexnord.

“What’s impressive about the new RN series is that they are the first metric-sized ISO unitised plummer block bearings available locally, which means high efficiency, optimum productivity, reduced downtime and a lower total cost of ownership,” explains Gift Davhana, BMG’s product specialist, Bearings Division. “The RN series has been designed for dependable performance and extended service life in harsh environments. Typical applications include elevators, screw conveyors, feeder breakers, roll crushers, conveyor pulleys and fans.

“Although there is always pressure on price in the procurement of engineering components, BMG specialists advise customers to appreciate the value of the investment in quality branded products, to reduce total cost of ownership. The RN series is shaft ready, with pre-assembled bearing units that eliminate the need to set clearance or add grease. The unitised solid one-piece housing enables effortless replacement of existing bearings. The Shurlok tapered adapter, for easy-on/easy-off shaft mounting, provides quick installation and removal of bearings and delivers the best-in-class shaft grip for maintenance-free performance. Added to this, concentricity is enhanced, which minimises vibration and extends service life. Auxiliary covers provide contamination protection in extreme conditions and extend bearing life.”

Other notable features of the RN series include an industry-leading misalignment capability of 2°, standard dimensions for quick and easy drop-in replacement and field adjustable clearance to accommodate higher temperatures and higher speeds, for reduced maintenance intervals and longer bearing life. A steep roller contact angle also extends service life in high thrust load applications, like fans and blowers and vertical shaft or helical gear applications. Oversized rollers offer higher load ratings and a carburised inner ring allows flexing yet provides shock and fracture resistance.

For more information contact Gift Davhana, BMG, +27 11 620 1509, giftd@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net


