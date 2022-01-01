Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Schneider boosts next generation TeSys Giga offering with digital innovation

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga has been reimagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver a simpler, more sustainable, safe and secure customer experience for panel builders, consulting engineers, system integrators, facility managers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) further building on proven reliability and high electrical durability.

With 56 patents under its belt, the Giga series motor starters are designed to serve the needs of the process machinery, water and wastewater, metals, minerals and mining as well as various manufacturing and processing industries. It reduces engineering time and complexity, whilst improving machine reliability, driving down maintenance costs and reducing downtime through a number of unique benefits and features:

Modular design: the unique setup enables easy replacement of spare parts, improving the reliability and robustness with faster integration and commissioning time.

Compact footprint: compact design with 40% size reduction to enables optimal cabinet installation space.

Self-diagnosis: predictive maintenance can be achieved through contact wear diagnostic and coil over/under voltage detection. A unique calculation method provides a more precise status, significantly reducing the downtime and optimising site operation with contact-tip wear level indicator, coil under/over voltage indicator, internal fault indicator and contactor open and close status indicator. This feature significantly maximises resilience and uptime for an efficient site operation.

Full-scale protection: basic settings guarantee a safe customer journey when it comes to overload relay protection, including overload protection, ground fault protection and phase imbalance protection, to guarantee a safer customer journey.

QR codes: deliver technical documents, technical video guides and counterfeit safeguards which improves customer experience.

Highly reliable and ready for harsh environment: improved dust proof auxiliary contacts (17 V, 1 mA, 10-8) enable better reliability in harsh environment and conform to high density PLC input applications.


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Schneider Electric South Africa


