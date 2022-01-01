AC-DC power supplies

Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W in a variety of mechanical formats including open-frame, chassis mount, PCB mount, encapsulated, rack mount, baseplate cooled, plug top, desktop and DIN rail mounting. Many of the products are classed as smallest in the industry, designed with a focus on low noise, efficiency, and reliability to simplify integration into the end application.
These AC-DC products are designed for a wide range of end equipment including industrial and process control, semiconductor fabrication equipment, medical devices, test and measurement equipment, scientific instruments, household consumer devices and defence applications.
Trafo Power Solutions has assisted a large dairy producer in a recent expansion, supplying five dry-type distribution transformers to its facilities in a coastal region of South Africa.
As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants.
The VAL-MS PT surge protective device from Phoenix Contact is its first type 2 protective device with push-in connection technology.
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.