AC-DC power supplies

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Vepac Electronics offers a strong range of AC-DC power solutions, covering 3 W to 10 000 W in a variety of mechanical formats including open-frame, chassis mount, PCB mount, encapsulated, rack mount, baseplate cooled, plug top, desktop and DIN rail mounting. Many of the products are classed as smallest in the industry, designed with a focus on low noise, efficiency, and reliability to simplify integration into the end application.

These AC-DC products are designed for a wide range of end equipment including industrial and process control, semiconductor fabrication equipment, medical devices, test and measurement equipment, scientific instruments, household consumer devices and defence applications.

