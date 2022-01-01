Vepac Electronics offers one of the largest portfolios of converters in the market, the range covers power levels from as low as 0,25 W, all the way up to 1200 W, in various packages including DIN rail, chassis mount and baseplate-cooled. These DC-DC converters have some of the highest power densities in the market, from miniature low power models up to 1200 W full brick converters.
Ensuring the extensive range is suitable for as many power requirements as possible, the DC-DC converters have been designed and approved for use in technology, industrial, medical, defence and railway applications.
Read more...Dry-type transformers for dairy expansion
Electrical Power & Protection
Trafo Power Solutions has assisted a large dairy producer in a recent expansion, supplying five dry-type distribution transformers to its facilities in a coastal region of South Africa.
Read more...Inverters for PV generation plants Zest WEG
Electrical Power & Protection
As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants.
Read more...Dairy expansion uses dry-type transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
Trafo Power Solutions has assisted a large dairy producer in a recent expansion, supplying five dry-type distribution transformers to its facilities in a coastal region of South Africa.
Read more...Type 2 push-in surge protection Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
The VAL-MS PT surge protective device from Phoenix Contact is its first type 2 protective device with push-in connection technology.
Read more...Energy data acquisition made easy Phoenix Contact
Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.