DC-DC converters

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Vepac Electronics offers one of the largest portfolios of converters in the market, the range covers power levels from as low as 0,25 W, all the way up to 1200 W, in various packages including DIN rail, chassis mount and baseplate-cooled. These DC-DC converters have some of the highest power densities in the market, from miniature low power models up to 1200 W full brick converters.

Ensuring the extensive range is suitable for as many power requirements as possible, the DC-DC converters have been designed and approved for use in technology, industrial, medical, defence and railway applications.

Vepac Electronics





