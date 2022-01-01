Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

DC-DC converters

January 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Vepac Electronics offers one of the largest portfolios of converters in the market, the range covers power levels from as low as 0,25 W, all the way up to 1200 W, in various packages including DIN rail, chassis mount and baseplate-cooled. These DC-DC converters have some of the highest power densities in the market, from miniature low power models up to 1200 W full brick converters.

Ensuring the extensive range is suitable for as many power requirements as possible, the DC-DC converters have been designed and approved for use in technology, industrial, medical, defence and railway applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

UPS for mission critical applications
Electrical Power & Protection
Eaton’s new 9395P high-performance UPS is a must to ensure business continuity and operational efficiency.

Read more...
Parallel redundancy power module
Electrical Power & Protection
Mornsun Power has released its upgraded LIR-20 Din-rail parallel redundancy module.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for dairy expansion
Electrical Power & Protection
Trafo Power Solutions has assisted a large dairy producer in a recent expansion, supplying five dry-type distribution transformers to its facilities in a coastal region of South Africa.

Read more...
Legrand’s UPS solutions for data centres
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
Continuity of operations during power outages is critical in all sectors of business and has become even more important in digital environments like data centres.

Read more...
Inverters for PV generation plants
Zest WEG Electrical Power & Protection
As solar energy contributes increasingly to cleaner, renewable energy for a more sustainable world, WEG has introduced its complete ESW line of central inverter stations for photovoltaic power generation plants.

Read more...
Electronic transformers for special requirements
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Electrical Power & Protection
The Jumo IPC 300 electronic transformer was developed for the control of heating loads that previously required an additional transformer for power control.

Read more...
Dairy expansion uses dry-type transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
Trafo Power Solutions has assisted a large dairy producer in a recent expansion, supplying five dry-type distribution transformers to its facilities in a coastal region of South Africa.

Read more...
Controlling power generation with TwinCAT software
Beckhoff Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Researchers are implementing innovative new control methods on Beckhoff embedded PCs running TwinCAT to validate their grid-forming control methods.

Read more...
Type 2 push-in surge protection
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
The VAL-MS PT surge protective device from Phoenix Contact is its first type 2 protective device with push-in connection technology.

Read more...
Energy data acquisition made easy
Phoenix Contact Electrical Power & Protection
By developing the new components of the EMpro product family, Phoenix Contact has found a solution that satisfies most energy data gathering applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved