BMG opens new branch in Maun, Botswana

January 2022 News

BMG – Africa’s leading engineering solutions specialist – has extended its service in Botswana, with the opening in November 2021, of a new branch in Maun.

“BMG now has two dedicated branches in Botswana, one in Gaborone, which was established in 1998 to service and supply the southern part of the country and a new branch in Maun, that supports the northern region of Botswana,” says Hein Ries, branch manager, BMG Maun. “The BMG Botswana team plays an integral role in optimising the productivity and operations of customers in all sectors in Botswana. These industries include mining, agriculture, automotive, food and beverage, as well as construction, manufacturing and repairs.

“Our team works closely with customers to investigate the source of problems and provides cost-efficient solutions for high efficiency of machinery, extended service life of the system and minimal maintenance requirements.

“Apart from the supply of a broad range of quality branded engineering products, enhanced by technical skills, BMG’s two Botswana branches offer original spares and advanced workshop resources, that ensure all repairs meet pristine OEM standards.”

BMG’s services also include mobile breakdown, repair and maintenance support, which enables production plants to be up and running as quickly as possible following a breakdown. According to BMG specialists, the introduction of a structured maintenance management programme, is critical to maximising production efficiencies.

By providing engineering solutions and technical services that optimise productivity, BMG ensures that its product and service offering enhances the efficiencies of every plant.

For more information contact Hein Ries, BMG Maun, +267 684 9904 , maun@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





