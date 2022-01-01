Low profile 5 kW PSU with outputs up to 200 VDC

Vepac has announced the addition of a low-profile enclosure to the HPT5K0 series of high efficiency 5 kW AC-DC power supply modules. In common with the existing products in the range, the new HPT5K0-L units feature a three-phase, three-wire and earth 180-528 VAC input and they carry ITE/industrial and medical agency approvals.

The new ‘-L’ designated units are supplied in a chassis mount package with a height of just 63 mm and a footprint of 254 mm x 336 mm. With 5 kW of power available and efficiencies up to 94%, the units offer excellent power density in a low-profile form factor.

The flexibility inherent in the HPT5K0-L units and the considered positioning of the input and output connections as well as signal terminals allows them to be easily combined in series or parallel. Thus, the units are a cost-effective building block for developing high power systems to 25 kW and beyond with output voltages from 60-400 VDC.

Adjustments to the output voltage (0-105%) and output current (0-110%) are made simple by the provision of analog and digital control interfaces. Additionally, a graphical user interface supports system development as well as allowing the definition of unique user profiles. As a result, the units can be rapidly configured to suit a multitude of end applications without any hardware adjustment. This, along with the ability to use the same base unit for multiple applications, reduces cost in manufacturing through saved time and economies of scale.

There are three models in the range offering output voltages of 60 VDC, 100 VDC and 200 VDC with a universal input range of 180-264 VAC for up to 3 kW and 342-528 VAC for outputs up to 5 kW. The units feature very fast output slew rates (40 ms), making them well-suited to challenging test applications. A thermally controlled fan keeps the units cool with minimal audible noise.

The HPT series supports I²C, RS232 and RS485 serial buses across multiple digital protocols including PMBus, CANopen, MODBUS and SCPI, offering flexibility to designers.

Multiple applications including industrial electronics, technology, semiconductor fabrication and medical as well as high power LED usage for UV curing and heating, burn in equipment, lasers, motor controllers, industrial printing (2D & 3D), electric vehicle charging, test and measurement equipment, battery simulation and medical imaging devices will benefit from the HPT5K0-L units.

In order to support these applications, the power supplies are approved to a wide range of international safety standards including UL/EN/IEC60601 and UL/EN/IEC62368. Additionally, the HPT5K0-L units are qualified for EMC immunity in harsh electrical environments and emissions are EN55011/EN55032 Class B for conducted and Class A for radiated, ensuring reliable operation and ease of integration as well as speeding up the process of obtaining system level approvals.

