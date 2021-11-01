Sweet success for Bosch Projects

Bosch Projects is a joint winner in the 2021 CESA Aon Engineering Excellence Awards, for the UCL 175 TCH Factory Expansion Project, in the category of projects valued between R50 million and R250 million.

Bosch Projects was appointed by UCL in February 2020 to undertake three major projects for the recent expansion at its sugar factory in Dalton, KwaZulu-Natal. These projects comprised engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for the raw house expansion, chainless diffuser widening and process equipment supply.

“This prestigious CESA Aon award is a great honour for the Bosch Projects team,” said Steven Roux, sugar and industrial divisional manager for Bosch Projects. “This annual awards programme celebrates innovation, quality, outstanding workmanship and professionalism in the industry. Our team always strives to maintain these excellent standards. A major challenge of this project was to complete the work necessary at the factory for UCL to meet its 2021/22 season requirements, with sufficient capacity to process the increased sugar cane crop.

“In spite of tight time constraints during difficult Covid-19 conditions and the short two-month plant maintenance shutdown period, Bosch Projects successfully implemented these three projects simultaneously, between July 2020 and April 2021.”

Following a four-month feasibility study undertaken by the Bosch Projects team to evaluate the potential increase in factory crush capacity from 150TCH to 175TCH, the company was commissioned to provide EPCM services to address the expansion project’s technical, commercial and contractual requirements.

Services undertaken by Bosch Projects during the EPCM project included project management, programming and scheduling, procurement and contract administration, construction management, commissioning, quality assurance and cost control.

Due to Covid-19 implications, coupled with the fast-paced nature and congested brownfield factory environment, the Bosch Projects team needed to be innovative and creative in its approach to detailed engineering solutions and the application of expertise.

Effective solutions were achieved for the client by utilising cloud-based multi-user design collaborative tools, specifically designed for remote working. Advanced technology enabled frequent online 3D model reviews and provided state-of the-art technology for site data gathering and meaningful interaction with site staff. The utilisation of the latest technology – an advanced augmented reality 3D model tool – enabled the construction teams to visualise the new plant integration live onsite.

In addition, the team was responsible for a world-first widening of the chainless diffuser, to increase cane throughput by approximately 25%. The team undertook the manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of a 1 m width extension to the factory’s moving screen diffuser, to handle the increased crushed cane required to justify the back-end factory expansion. This chainless diffuser was initially designed and installed by Bosch Projects for UCL in 2006.

The widening of the chainless diffuser required redesigning and replacement of many structures and components, including stage juice spray pipes and process piping and a new dewatering drum and kicker. A new juice distribution system, which comprises fully adjustable juice launders, allows optimum process control. Pumps and piping were relocated to suit the updated design.

New 3CR12 troughs, sidewalls and roof sections, as well as a new structure on one side of the diffuser, have been installed and the existing rafters were extended. The project also required additional lifting screws, hydraulic cylinders, pumps, piping and new hydraulic structures. New civils and foundation work and reconstructed walkways and access ways were also installed. This component of the project was executed in nine months.

As an additional part of the expansion project, UCL also appointed Bosch Projects to design, fabricate, supervise install and commission several critical process equipment items, to fast-track the procurement process and meet project timelines. The Bosch Projects equipment team was responsible for every aspect of these equipment supply projects including design compliance, in accordance with project specific and regulatory pressure vessel standards and specifications, the fabrication and quality control of the fabrication, logistics, rigging and installation, as well the commissioning and hand-over under strict Covid-19 conditions.

