Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

In the interests of municipal engineers

January 2022 News

The Institute of Municipal Engineering of Southern Africa (IMESA) promotes the interests of municipal engineers and their profession with the aim of expanding the knowledge and best practices in all local government municipalities. The objective is to ensure effective service delivery to all and enable city engineers to execute their duties.


Bhavna Soni.

“On behalf of our members, I would like to respond to a comment made by National Treasury director general, Dondo Mogajane, (interview on Morning Live, SABC2, 12 November) that engineers need to explain why services cost so much and keep escalating,” said IMESA president, Bhavna Soni. Mogajane was referring to funds allocated to municipalities in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement delivered to Parliament by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana.

These are a few of the challenges faced by engineering departments in metro and local municipalities, which contribute to infrastructure costs rising so drastically:

30% contract participation goal (CPG) component for construction and professional service contracts, whereby a portion of the contract has to be allocated to targeted enterprises. This was introduced without putting proper processes and systems in place. The main contractor and professional service provider are still responsible for the work, so risk cost is included in the contract.

Covid risk has been transferred to the contractor as well.

• Covid risk has slowed down productivity due to health and safety requirements, which further increases the cost.

• Work stoppages by local forums delay the contract and the contractor claims further project costs.

• Poor performance of the contractor sometime leads to termination and thereafter the new appointment to finish the work causes delays and further increases in infrastructure cost.

“Apart from the above, we also have to contend with ever-increasing construction industry prices due to exchange rates and fuel and steel prices,” concluded Soni. “It is a constant challenge for our city engineers to provide the services that our communities expect.

“We appreciate that National Treasury is now engaging with professional bodies to resolve procurement issues related to interpretation of regulations and compliance requirements. As IMESA, we look forward to more opportunities to engage at a national level to explain our challenges and discuss ways to improve service delivery.”

For more information contact Ingrid Botton, IMESA, +27 31 266 3263, admin@imesa.org.za, www.imesa.org.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
WIKA SA opens online shop
WIKA Instruments News
Now customers in South Africa can order measurement technology directly from the manufacturer – simple, quick, secure.

Read more...
GE Invests $2,5 million in Johannesburg engineers
News
The Next Engineers program aims to increase the diversity of young people in engineering and reach 3500 local students.

Read more...
Webinar on radiometric level measurement
Mecosa News
Experts from Berthold discuss the advantages of a rod source/point detector arrangement.

Read more...
BMG’s heavy-duty mechanical face seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s extensive range of seals and gaskets includes Trelleborg mechanical face (torric) seals, which have been specially engineered for rotating applications in arduous conditions.

Read more...
Zest customers can now buy online – anytime
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG has linked its new E-Commerce facility to the organisation’s website, allowing its customers to make online purchases.

Read more...
A new vibration test system for Dragonfly Aerospace
TANDM Technologies News
Dragonfly Aerospace is investing in a 3000 square metre design and manufacturing facility in Techno Park, Stellenbosch.

Read more...
Successful EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan
News
With the recently concluded EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) concludes this year’s series of developer events in online format.

Read more...
Eaton Oxalis CCTV cameras available from Extech
Extech Safety Systems News
Extech Safety Systems is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Eaton to sell the Oxalis CCTV cameras in southern Africa.

Read more...
Inspection, repair, maintenance all bread-and-butter work for Skyriders
News
Skyriders offers a variety of rope-access aided services to numerous industries, such as power generation, petrochemical, mining and facilities management.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved