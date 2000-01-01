Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Compact IR camera

January 2022 Temperature Measurement

Instrotech now offers the Optris PI 05M compact IR thermal imaging camera. The PI 05M works at a spectral response of 500-540 nm which is ideally suited to all applications with molten metal. Another advantage of this spectral range is the lower dependency on changing emissivity. In addition, this camera model is dedicated to all laser processing applications through excellent blocking of radiation above 540 nm, which minimises errors due to the uncertainty of emissivity. The PI 05M has a wide temperature measurement range of 900°C to 2000°C without sub-ranges and comes with the same features as the PI 1M, such as fast 1 kHz frame rate with a direct output of a selectable region of 8x8 pixels and fast 1 kHz line scanning.

Applications for the PI 05M include:

• Iron sand casting of truck axles and automotive parts.

• Varying alloys – different emissivity.

• Hot spot function + peak hold.

• Melting furnace.

• Ring rolling.

• Averaging + peak hold.

• Replacement of ratio pyrometers.

• Steel tapping.

• Steel slabs coming out of a furnace.

• Quality inspection in laser welding.

Product details at www.bit.ly/2YKEA1X.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

PRO series thermal cameras
Comtest Temperature Measurement
Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.

Read more...
Position detection for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.

Read more...
Tracking systems for furnace applications
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments has released the latest Datapaq Furnace Tracker System complete with the TP6 data logger, thermal barriers and intuitive software.

Read more...
Pyrometer for challenging applications
Instrotech Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Instrotech now offers the new Optris CT 4M pyrometer for high-speed applications.

Read more...
Position detection for hydraulic cylinders
Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.

Read more...
Pyrometers for fast processes
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
With very fast processes, the requirements of the pyrometers used for temperature measurement are especially onerous.

Read more...
Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options.

Read more...
How are infrared cameras calibrated?
Instrotech Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Infrared thermometers are calibrated with the help of reference radiation sources called black bodies, which can produce different temperatures with high stability.

Read more...
Temperature profiling in hydro processing units
Endress+Hauser South Africa Temperature Measurement
Precise and reliable temperature mapping of densely packed reactor catalyst beds makes an essential contribution to stable and profitable unit operations.

Read more...
Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved