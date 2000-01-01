Compact IR camera

Instrotech now offers the Optris PI 05M compact IR thermal imaging camera. The PI 05M works at a spectral response of 500-540 nm which is ideally suited to all applications with molten metal. Another advantage of this spectral range is the lower dependency on changing emissivity. In addition, this camera model is dedicated to all laser processing applications through excellent blocking of radiation above 540 nm, which minimises errors due to the uncertainty of emissivity. The PI 05M has a wide temperature measurement range of 900°C to 2000°C without sub-ranges and comes with the same features as the PI 1M, such as fast 1 kHz frame rate with a direct output of a selectable region of 8x8 pixels and fast 1 kHz line scanning.

Further reading:

PRO series thermal cameras

Comtest Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Position detection for hydraulic cylinders

Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Read more...

Tracking systems for furnace applications

R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Pyrometer for challenging applications

Instrotech Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

Position detection for hydraulic cylinders

Instrotech Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Read more...

Pyrometers for fast processes

Instrotech Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Raytek extends Thermalert 4 range

R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement

Read more...

How are infrared cameras calibrated?

Instrotech Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Read more...

Temperature profiling in hydro processing units

Endress+Hauser South Africa Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Pyrometer cooling up to 315°C

R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Fluke Ti401 and TiX501 PRO thermal cameras capture and display smaller temperature differences to easily visualise and diagnose issues, making it easy to get to the root cause of problems faster.Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.Fluke Process Instruments has released the latest Datapaq Furnace Tracker System complete with the TP6 data logger, thermal barriers and intuitive software.Instrotech now offers the new Optris CT 4M pyrometer for high-speed applications.Instrotech now offers Siko’s SGH wire-actuated encoders to measure stroke as well as speed in hydraulic cylinders.With very fast processes, the requirements of the pyrometers used for temperature measurement are especially onerous.Fluke Process Instruments and Raytek extended the Thermalert 4.0 spot pyrometer series by adding new shortwave versions and various additional interface options.Infrared thermometers are calibrated with the help of reference radiation sources called black bodies, which can produce different temperatures with high stability.Precise and reliable temperature mapping of densely packed reactor catalyst beds makes an essential contribution to stable and profitable unit operations.The ThermoJacket from Raytek and Fluke Process Instruments gives users the ability to use selected sensing heads in ambient temperatures up to 315°C.