Dry-type transformers for auto plant
January 2022
An important expansion to South Africa’s automotive industry is benefiting from the installation of 10 dry-type transformers and two mini-substations supplied by Trafo Power Solutions. The units, for a motor plant near Pretoria, range from 315 kVA to 4 MVA and were custom designed and manufactured to the exacting requirements of the electrical consultants on the project, according to David Claassen, managing director of Trafo Power Solutions.
“Working closely with our customer to finalise the design specifications, as well as with our manufacturing partner TMC Transformers in Italy, we were able to meet the tight turnaround times,” he adds.
Each of the transformers were required to meet particular design challenges. With the six 3150 kVA units and the 4 MVA unit, for instance, fault levels had to be kept to a certain predetermined maximum. The design parameters for the two 1600 kVA units had to ensure they could withstand a relatively high harmonic content. “One of our strengths is being able to collaborate positively with both consultants and contractors in high pressure contracts like this one,” explains Claasen. “This allowed us to achieve the required designs within the strict schedules, so the end result would be fit-for-purpose and delivered on time.”
Trafo Power Solutions’ flexible and proactive approach allowed them to deliver fully on the project despite occasional disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Claassen notes that the company was able to engage with the customer face-to-face and through virtual platforms, as conditions required. The company also took responsibility for logistical elements of the contract. “Like the rest of the world, South Africa faces various freight challenges since the outbreak of the pandemic, but our innovative strategies ensured that shipping and customs arrangements were closely managed so we could land the equipment as needed,” he says.
The air-cooled format of the dry-type transformers offers the new motor manufacturing facilities an environmental benefit insofar as there is no risk of oil leaks. The units are also low maintenance and have a high safety rating due to minimal explosion risk.
For more information contact David Claassen, Trafo Power Solutions, +27 11 325 4007, david@trafo.co.za, www.trafo.co.za
