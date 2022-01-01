Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

SECO Process Instrumentation appointed East Rand agent for Yokogawa

January 2022 News


Sean Frost.

SECO Process Instrumentation, a consulting company in the fields of instrumentation, moisture analysers, pneumatics and VSD solutions, has recently been appointed as the East Rand agent for Yokogawa. With SECO already offering cutting-edge technology and integrated services to customers, the addition of the Yokogawa process control and field instrumentation systems is a logical and good fit.

Both companies focus their solutions and services in the chemical, food and beverage, iron and steel, mining, petrochemical, power generation and pulp and paper industries. “We are proud to be associated with such a leading brand and look forward to adding value to the existing installed base and growing the business in the region,” concludes SECO managing director, Sean Frost.

For more information contact Sean Frost, SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 82 454 4772, sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com


Credit(s)

Email: sales@seco-pi.com
www: www.seco-pi.com
Articles: More information and articles about SECO Process Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
WIKA SA opens online shop
WIKA Instruments News
Now customers in South Africa can order measurement technology directly from the manufacturer – simple, quick, secure.

Read more...
GE Invests $2,5 million in Johannesburg engineers
News
The Next Engineers program aims to increase the diversity of young people in engineering and reach 3500 local students.

Read more...
Webinar on radiometric level measurement
Mecosa News
Experts from Berthold discuss the advantages of a rod source/point detector arrangement.

Read more...
BMG’s heavy-duty mechanical face seals
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG News
BMG’s extensive range of seals and gaskets includes Trelleborg mechanical face (torric) seals, which have been specially engineered for rotating applications in arduous conditions.

Read more...
Zest customers can now buy online – anytime
Zest WEG Group Africa News
Zest WEG has linked its new E-Commerce facility to the organisation’s website, allowing its customers to make online purchases.

Read more...
A new vibration test system for Dragonfly Aerospace
TANDM Technologies News
Dragonfly Aerospace is investing in a 3000 square metre design and manufacturing facility in Techno Park, Stellenbosch.

Read more...
Successful EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan
News
With the recently concluded EtherCAT Interoperability Testing Week in Japan, the EtherCAT Technology Group (ETG) concludes this year’s series of developer events in online format.

Read more...
Eaton Oxalis CCTV cameras available from Extech
Extech Safety Systems News
Extech Safety Systems is pleased to announce that it has been appointed by Eaton to sell the Oxalis CCTV cameras in southern Africa.

Read more...
Inspection, repair, maintenance all bread-and-butter work for Skyriders
News
Skyriders offers a variety of rope-access aided services to numerous industries, such as power generation, petrochemical, mining and facilities management.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved