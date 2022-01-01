SECO Process Instrumentation appointed East Rand agent for Yokogawa

January 2022 News



Sean Frost.

SECO Process Instrumentation, a consulting company in the fields of instrumentation, moisture analysers, pneumatics and VSD solutions, has recently been appointed as the East Rand agent for Yokogawa. With SECO already offering cutting-edge technology and integrated services to customers, the addition of the Yokogawa process control and field instrumentation systems is a logical and good fit.

Both companies focus their solutions and services in the chemical, food and beverage, iron and steel, mining, petrochemical, power generation and pulp and paper industries. “We are proud to be associated with such a leading brand and look forward to adding value to the existing installed base and growing the business in the region,” concludes SECO managing director, Sean Frost.

For more information contact Sean Frost, SECO Process Instrumentation, +27 82 454 4772 , sean.frost@seco-pi.com, www.seco-pi.com

Credit(s)

SECO Process Instrumentation





