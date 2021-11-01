Valve & Automation’s new Secunda Valve Repair Centre

January 2022 News

On 1 November 2021, Valve & Automation’s Secunda Valve Repair Centre opened at 18 Kingfisher Street, Ext 57, Secunda, Mpumalanga (just behind Builders Warehouse).

This expansion forms part of the company’s strategy to offer its customers a more complete service from application sizing and selection to new equipment sales, through to valve repairs and service contracts. With the significant installed base of manual, on/off and control valves, the premises are located very close to the Sasol main gate, ensuring less travel time and faster turnaround on all valve repairs. This new valve repair centre will ensure to extend the life of all supplied equipment. The new facility boasts:

• A 10-ton overhead crane in addition to the 3-ton forklift capacity.

• Jib cranes for faster lifting onto workstations.

• Hydraulic torque wrench for faster stripping and reassembly.

• Expanded valve actuation facilities.

• Expanded seat leakage and hydrostatic testing facilities.

• Expanded final acceptance facilities and spray booth.

• Meeting and training facility including video conferencing.

Thanks to the latest VOIP systems being installed, contact details remain the same at 0861 103 103 or +27 11 397 2833.

For more information contact Valve & Automation, +27 11 397 2833, sales@valve.co.za, www.valve.co.za

Credit(s)

Valve & Automation





