Pressure sensor for industrial applications

WIKA’s model MTF-1 pressure sensor module is a simple and flexible option for integrating pressure measurement into a wide variety of applications.
The pressure value is digitally processed in the module and output as a standardised digital or analog signal. Thus, the MTF-1 module delivers precise data for applications with pressures of up to 1000 bar. The compact module can be easily adapted to the requirements of the respective application thanks to individual configuration of the process connection and electrical connection. Adjustment of the output signal is carried out by WIKA at the factory, meaning time and cost expenditure for calibration during integration is eliminated.
The model MTF-1 pressure sensor module is designed for energy-saving operation. The digital I2C signal transmits data extremely efficiently thanks to low basic energy consumption and fast switch-on times. The energy-efficient sleep mode further reduces energy consumption. This makes the module particularly suitable for battery-operated solutions, ensures long cycles between battery changes and thus reduces maintenance costs.
Miniature pressure sensor ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Pressure Measurement & Control
Measuring just 14 mm in diameter, the new weFluxmicro pressure sensor from Wenglor meets the challenges presented by confined mounting spaces.
Electronic flow switch with display WIKA Instruments
Flow Measurement & Control
The new model FSD-4 electronic flow switch from WIKA offers full flexibility in monitoring and controlling flow based on the velocities of liquid media.
Clean and colourful VEGA Controls SA
Pressure Measurement & Control
VEGA has completed its measurement technology portfolio for hygiene-sensitive processes with two new compact instrument series comprising pressure sensors and level switches.